Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Ian McKellen, 84, ends relationship with 30-year-old boyfriend Oscar

Ian McKellen, 84, ends relationship with 30-year-old boyfriend Oscar

Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Ian McKellen who just broke up after dating for a year
Instagram @oscar_c_m_

They’re going their separate ways after meeting while playing mother and son in a play. Yes, you read that correctly!

Out gay actor Sir Ian McKellen is back on the market after dating a much younger man.

The 84-year-old Lord of the Rings star has reportedly called it quits on his 30-year-old boyfriend, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, after they started dating back in late 2022.

The pair's budding romance began while they were starring as mother and son in the pantomime production of Mother Goose, The Daily Mail reports.

While there isn't much information about the couple's year-long relationship, Conlon-Morrey did post pictures of the two of them together on his Instagram account, including a selfie where they are posed cheek to cheek and a candid backstage moment where they are sitting next to each other with McKellen's hand on his now-ex boyfriend's knee.

But according to an anonymous source who spoke with the publication, Conlon-Morrey may have been in it for the long haul, while McKellen was likely to make a speedy exit.

"Oscar has been telling friends and family of his big plans with McKellen. He's even said he thinks they'll get engaged," the source told The Daily Mail.

"McKellen hasn't had a boyfriend in 20 years," the source said. "He is really not a marriage man. He doesn't want a man living in his home. He enjoys having someone when he is on tour."

He continued, "McKellen gets infatuated; then as quickly as he is into them, he's fallen out with them. There is no way when he is out of the bubble of doing this panto that he is going to have this guy with him in East London, rattling around."

McKellen first came out publicly as gay in 1988 on BBC Radio when he was in his late 40s after his parents had passed away. "I discovered myself, and everything was better: my relationships with my family, with friends, with strangers. And my work got better as I wasn't hiding any more," he said while on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2021, the Pink News reports.

"Up to that point, my acting had really been about disguise and then, when I could feel I was myself, it became about telling the truth, which was much more interesting."

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesDatingGayEntertainmentLGBTQ+
age gapsage-gap relationshiplgbtq+breakupcelebritiesgaygay relationshipian mckellenmother goose pantomimeoscar conlon-morreysir ian mckellen
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio