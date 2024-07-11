Watch Joe Jonas brag about his WikiFeet score & tease an OnlyFeet era

Joe Jonas is ready for his solo era — 10 toes down.

The singer stopped by the Therapuss Podcast to talk about his new single “Work it Out” and upcoming solo album. But during the conversation, the topic steered toward one that podophiles are not going to want to miss.

Joe Jonas learned that he’s been scored on WikiFeet , and he has a lot of feelings about it.

“I’m quite proud of this. I’m going to show you the score,” began Jonas. “My youngest brother was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re on, I think it’s wikiFeet.’ I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ He tells me about WikiFeet. Get ready for this. So he’s like, ‘OK, you’re on Wikifeet.’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool. What’s that?’ He’s like ‘Yeah, all the brothers are there.’

Jonas looked and saw his brothers were scoring quite well with 4.6 and 4.7, then he spotted his: “4.9 out of 5!”

His reaction to all the foot thirst was so relatable.“I’ve never been more proud of my life. Ever since I’ve got this rating, I’m taking care of these feet way more than I have been before,” he joked (we think).

Watch the video below to see his glee for yourself.