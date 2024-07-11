Scroll To Top
Watch Joe Jonas brag about his WikiFeet score & tease an OnlyFeet era

Joe Jonas
@joejonas/Instagram

This little piggy earned a 4.9.

rachiepants

Joe Jonas is ready for his solo era — 10 toes down.

The singer stopped by the Therapuss Podcast to talk about his new single “Work it Out” and upcoming solo album. But during the conversation, the topic steered toward one that podophiles are not going to want to miss.

Joe Jonas learned that he’s been scored on WikiFeet, and he has a lot of feelings about it.

“I’m quite proud of this. I’m going to show you the score,” began Jonas. “My youngest brother was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re on, I think it’s wikiFeet.’ I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ He tells me about WikiFeet. Get ready for this. So he’s like, ‘OK, you’re on Wikifeet.’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool. What’s that?’ He’s like ‘Yeah, all the brothers are there.’

Jonas looked and saw his brothers were scoring quite well with 4.6 and 4.7, then he spotted his: “4.9 out of 5!”

His reaction to all the foot thirst was so relatable.“I’ve never been more proud of my life. Ever since I’ve got this rating, I’m taking care of these feet way more than I have been before,” he joked (we think).

Watch the video below to see his glee for yourself.

No surprise, the internet was INTO it, too

CelebritiesSex
joe jonaswikifeet
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

