John Whaite trades baking for OnlyFans (again) and promises a 'meatier' side fans have never seen

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage; Instagram.com/whaite_lifter

John Whaite at the 2023 Attitude Awards; Jonny Boy introducing us to his alter ego

He regretted leaving the platform once, but he seems to have returned with a lusty vengeance.

John Whaite, the former Great British Bake Off winner and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, is serving up something a little steamier these days. The 35-year-old reality star has officially returned to OnlyFans, further solidifying him as the first Bake Off alum to join the explicit content platform.

Whaite, who won GBBO (known stateside as Great British Baking Show) in 2012 and later became part of Strictly’s first-ever all-male dance partnership with Johannes Radebe, announced his latest venture under the new name "Jonny Boy." His profile bio teases, "The side of me you haven’t seen... yet."

He also promises everything “from solo play to collabs,” and notes that he replies to DMs.

The move to the platform comes after his television career hit a turning point with the cancellation of Steph’s Packed Lunch in 2023, a show he regularly appeared on. Reflecting on his departure from TV, Whaite shared with DailyMail, "Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses." One, of course, is his gourmet baked goods brand, Ruff Puff Brownies, while the other takes on “a meatier enterprise” involving his OnlyFans.

“If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page,” he said.

For those eager to see what Whaite offers, subscriptions run at about $12 per month or $32.40 for a three-month package.

While some may question the shift, it's more reasonable to question how long it will last this time. When he previously left the platform, he said it was because he'd only joined it during a drunken mental breakdown and thought it would give him more control of his career. His family, however, were "quite worried" for him. He admitted he regretted joining because he didn't know how you can "be a daytime presenter and cook with being on an adult-only site." He also said young people joining the platform could attribute to "a lack of direction."

It seems as though Whaite made a more conscious and continual decision to be on the platform this time, and appears to be fully in control of his narrative. His most recent post on the Jonny Boy page as of this writing introduces himself by saying, “Welcome new followers. I’m Jonny Boy, another scramble of atoms plonked on a marbled ball orbiting the sun, just like everyone else.”


As Whaite embraces this new chapter, fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on Jonny Boy, both for his signature sweet treats and whatever else he’s got cooking.




author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world.

