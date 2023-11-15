15 Steamy Pics of Justin Moore AKA JustinPlus, Gay Twitch Superstar

We love our gaymers!
Instagram
Justin Moore, otherwise known as JustinPlus, is an incredibly successful Twitch streamer and social media influencer who happens to be gay. Besides his gaming abilities and undeniable charisma, Moore’s physique has also caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans across multiple platforms who watch his live-streams and keep up with his posts.
Moore has been dating Erik (@mrerikwhite) for two years now, and fans love keeping up with the ins and outs of this adorable LGBTQ+ couple on social media. Despite the thirst that goes on in Moore’s comment sections and live-streaming chats, his audience seems to cultivate a positive environment, following him along at different stages in his life.
As of this writing, Moore has 224,200 followers on X/Twitter (@justin_moore) 111,000 followers on TikTok (@plusjustin), nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram (@jusroymoore), and 29,700 followers on Twitch (@justinplus). But first and foremost, he considers himself a Twitch ambassador, host, and partner.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Justin Moore – who you can follow on Instagram at @jusroymoore or on Twitch at @justinplus.