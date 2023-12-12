Scroll To Top
Celebrities

This Video Of A Shirtless Lee Pace Is Shaking Us To Our Foundations

This Video Of A Shirtless Lee Pace Is Shaking Us To Our Foundations

Lee Pace
@leeepfrog/Instagram

Watch the star Foundation practice fight choreography shirtless in a new super hot behind-the-scenes video.

Out actor Lee Pace has us drooling yet again with a new behind-the-scenes video from the filming of Foundation season 2.

The action-packed adaptation of Isaac Asimov's novel wrapped its second season back in September, but Pace is keeping the magic alive by posting never-before-seen moments for fans. In the Instagram video, the Emmy-nominated actor is seen training for a fight scene while shirtless—the only thing he's sporting is a pair of little black shorts and washboard abs.

The video shows Pace sparring with a stuntman in preparation for his steamy nude fight scene that will appear in the new season's first episode, reported Collider.

The hit AppleTV+ show chronicles a band of exiles on their journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization after the fall of the Galactic Empire. In the pivotal scene Pace was training for, his character Cleon XIII (AKA Brother Day) is having an intimate moment with his robot aid (Laura Birn) when they are interrupted by assassins hell-bent on killing them both. Brother Day jumps out of bed to fight an epic battle while nude. Clever framing and editing keep the viewer from seeing the full monty as Pace's character fights off his attackers with hand-to-hand combat, knives, and futuristic guns.


"I think integral to what this Cleon is about is that he's a fighter," the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor said in an interview withEntertainment Weekly. "He likes to be hit, and he likes to hit people. It was nice to be able to rehearse the moments where he's feeling confident and enjoying the fight so much. Then he gets hurt, and he's afraid for his life, but he's still got good fight in him."

Practicing the fight choreography clearly paid off because Pace looks fantastic in the scene. Hopefully, this won't be the last shirtless behind-the-scenes video we get from the star as we wait for news about when the third season will begin airing.

He may be married, but that doesn't mean we can't still fantasize about the heartthrob!

All episodes from the first two seasons of Foundation are now streaming on AppleTV+.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTVEntertainmentLGBTQ+
lee pacefoundationfoundation tv showtv showinstagram postvideoapple tv+
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

