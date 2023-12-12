This Video Of A Shirtless Lee Pace Is Shaking Us To Our Foundations

Out actor Lee Pace has us drooling yet again with a new behind-the-scenes video from the filming of Foundation season 2.

The action-packed adaptation of Isaac Asimov's novel wrapped its second season back in September, but Pace is keeping the magic alive by posting never-before-seen moments for fans. In the Instagram video, the Emmy-nominated actor is seen training for a fight scene while shirtless—the only thing he's sporting is a pair of little black shorts and washboard abs.

The video shows Pace sparring with a stuntman in preparation for his steamy nude fight scene that will appear in the new season's first episode, reported Collider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Pace (@leeepfrog) The hit AppleTV+ show chronicles a band of exiles on their journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization after the fall of the Galactic Empire. In the pivotal scene Pace was training for, his character Cleon XIII (AKA Brother Day) is having an intimate moment with his robot aid (Laura Birn) when they are interrupted by assassins hell-bent on killing them both. Brother Day jumps out of bed to fight an epic battle while nude. Clever framing and editing keep the viewer from seeing the full monty as Pace's character fights off his attackers with hand-to-hand combat, knives, and futuristic guns.