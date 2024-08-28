It's a boy!

Actress Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Avatar: The Last Airbender) announced on Mother's Day of this year that she was expecting. And who better to make the transition into parenthood with than her Parenthood family! Whitman, who played Amber Holt on the NBC adaptation of Parenthood was joined by her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, and brother, Miles Heizer. They look more like a family together now than they did at times as the Bravermans.

She makes it official in the caption, saying "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼 can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal".

Iconic. No notes.





