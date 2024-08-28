It's a boy!
Actress Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Avatar: The Last Airbender) announced on Mother's Day of this year that she was expecting. And who better to make the transition into parenthood with than her Parenthood family! Whitman, who played Amber Holt on the NBC adaptation of Parenthood was joined by her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, and brother, Miles Heizer. They look more like a family together now than they did at times as the Bravermans.
She makes it official in the caption, saying "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼 can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal".
Iconic. No notes.
Since playing siblings together, Whitman and Heizer have been incredibly close. So close that Whitman named her son after him.
Whitman revealed earlier today that she had welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world. Prefacing her announcement by saying, "Not to be a Bieber about it," she continues, "but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles."
She gushes over him, and what early parenthood has been like, "He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth). We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents."
She also thanks the hospital and those present at the birth, and finally, "To everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We're so happy!"
We wish Mae, Guncle Miles, and baby Miles all the best! Congratulations!