Mae Whitman named her new son after guncle & 'Parenthood' brother Miles Heizer & we're SOBBING

Actors Miles Heizers and Mae Whitman
Courtesy of Presley Ann/WireImage

"Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son," is an iconic birth announcement and you cannot change my mind.

@politebotanist

It's a boy!

Actress Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Avatar: The Last Airbender) announced on Mother's Day of this year that she was expecting. And who better to make the transition into parenthood with than her Parenthood family! Whitman, who played Amber Holt on the NBC adaptation of Parenthood was joined by her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, and brother, Miles Heizer. They look more like a family together now than they did at times as the Bravermans.

She makes it official in the caption, saying "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼 can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal".

Iconic. No notes.


Since playing siblings together, Whitman and Heizer have been incredibly close. So close that Whitman named her son after him.

Whitman revealed earlier today that she had welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world. Prefacing her announcement by saying, "Not to be a Bieber about it," she continues, "but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles."

She gushes over him, and what early parenthood has been like, "He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth). We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents."

She also thanks the hospital and those present at the birth, and finally, "To everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We're so happy!"

We wish Mae, Guncle Miles, and baby Miles all the best! Congratulations!

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

