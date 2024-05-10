Did 'Real Housewives' star Jenna Lyons just confirm she's engaged to girlfriend Cass Bird?

Jenna Lyons may be tying the knot soon!



Lyons, fashion icon and the first openly queer housewife to appear on the Real Housewives of New York, just hinted that she might be headed for the alter with her girlfriend, Cass Bird.



The 55-year-old former creative director and president of J. Crew notoriously kept quiet about her romantic relationships during her first season on RHONY. But now she's fueling rumors about getting engaged by pointing out her giant diamond ring, Page Six reports.



"I don't want to make her part of the conversation," Lyons said about her girlfriend on a Thursday's episode of the The Drink with Kate Snow Show. "But, I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger."



While Lyons refused to give fans what they want and confirm her engagement, she did confirm that she is "definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle."

The newly minted Bravolebrity added, "I just don't know when, but that's OK. I feel really grateful."

During her first season on RHONY, Lyons' fellow cast mates criticized her for refusing to talk about her relationship or have her girlfriend on the show. While Bird won't appear in the upcoming season, Lyons will talk about her.

"She's not on the show," Lyons explained. "I mean, we talk about her. I talk about her a few times. I'm open about that. Yes, for sure."

After going public with their relationship in July 2023, the couple was first met with speculation about a possible engagement when Lyons posted a black-and-white photo with Bird in September, showing off what looked like a massive engagement ring.