Jenna Lyons is returning for season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York, OFFICIALLY

Jenna Lyons
Gavin Bond/Bravo

Here’s who else made the cut for round two of the rebooted series!

rachiepants

After much speculation and many a rumor today Bravo at last released the cast list for season 15 of its refreshed and rebooted The Real Housewives of New York — and honestly it came as a bit of a surprise.

First of all, Jenna Lyons who many assumed would not return is back, and yes, as a full-time housewife. We could not be more delighted to see more of the fashion mogul’s fabulous, queer life. Especially now that she is in a new relationship with photographer Cass Bird, which will hopefully be featured this time around!

Give the gays everything they want, Jenna!

The question is, who else will be holding an apple this time around? Well, turns out Bravo was very happy with the chemistry of the season 14 cast as all six of the women from the previous season have been asked to return including content creator Sai De Silva, fashion model turned hot sauce mogul Ubah Hassan, realtor Erin Lichy, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and socialite (and flirt extraordinaire) Brynn Whitfield.

Rhony season 16 cast

Mei Tao/Bravo

While fan reaction to the first season was mixed, first seasons tend to be a little tricker as the cast finds their groove, and develops their friendships (and rivalries)! What wild thing will Jessel say this time? What will make Sai lose her cool? Who will Brynn flirt outrageously with and more importantly will she finally make out with Jenna? Will Ubah get that hot sauce into stores and our hands, please? We don’t know. But we are SEATED to find out!

No word yet on exactly when ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ returns but in the meantime check out the cast teaser below.

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

