Jenna Lyons is returning for season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York,’ OFFICIALLY

After much speculation and many a rumor today Bravo at last released the cast list for season 15 of its refreshed and rebooted The Real Housewives of New York — and honestly it came as a bit of a surprise.

First of all, Jenna Lyons who many assumed would not return is back, and yes, as a full-time housewife. We could not be more delighted to see more of the fashion mogul’s fabulous, queer life. Especially now that she is in a new relationship with photographer Cass Bird, which will hopefully be featured this time around!

Give the gays everything they want, Jenna!

The question is, who else will be holding an apple this time around? Well, turns out Bravo was very happy with the chemistry of the season 14 cast as all six of the women from the previous season have been asked to return including content creator Sai De Silva, fashion model turned hot sauce mogul Ubah Hassan, realtor Erin Lichy, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and socialite (and flirt extraordinaire) Brynn Whitfield.

Mei Tao/Bravo While fan reaction to the first season was mixed, first seasons tend to be a little tricker as the cast finds their groove, and develops their friendships (and rivalries)! What wild thing will Jessel say this time? What will make Sai lose her cool? Who will Brynn flirt outrageously with and more importantly will she finally make out with Jenna? Will Ubah get that hot sauce into stores and our hands, please? We don’t know. But we are SEATED to find out!