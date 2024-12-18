Scroll To Top
Are Shailene Woodley and Roberta Colindrez a thing? Here’s why the two are sparking Sapphic rumors

Shailene Woodley and Robert Colindrez
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actors were reportedly spotted getting cozy while out to dinner.

Actress Shailene Woodley is sparking rumors that she's dating Sapphic dream boat and A League of Their Own star Roberta Colindrez after the two were reportedly seen kissing.

Last week, celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi reported that Woodley was spotted "getting cozy" with Colindrez, who she is currently starring alongside in the off-Broadway play Cult of Love.

Eyewitnesses told the Hollywood insider publication that they saw the co-stars looking like more than just friends while having a Thanksgiving dinner at the historic Fraunces Tavern in New York City.

"Honestly, they were super cute and definitely looked together," the source revealed to DeuxMoi. "They were making out all night!"

Woodley came out as bisexual back in 2014 in a Hollywood Reporter article and has consistently made headlines for her much-gossiped-about (and recently ended) relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers and for unfortunate quotes like saying, "I'm not a feminist."

On the other hand, Colindrez — who recently lent her vocal talents to the Audible adaptation of Alison Bechdel's beloved Dykes to Watch Out For — has kept her romantic life most out of the spotlight until now.

According to DeuxMoi, the pair got friendly while sharing the stage for Cult of Love, where their electric on-stage chemistry has been generating buzz, but now it seems they may be taking their rumored romance into the public eye.

If the two are really dating, we can't wait to see the queer couple walk the red carpet together!

Shailene Woodley and Roberta Colindrez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PRIDE.

CelebritiesEntertainmentLove
relationshipsshailene woodleycult of lovedeuxmoirelationship rumorsroberta colindrezsapphic
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

