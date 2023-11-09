Scroll To Top
These Are The 10 Sexiest Daddies Alive, According To The Internet

The DILF lovers have spoken.

rachiepants

God bless the internet. Sure there are some seriously darksided reasons that the internet and social media have made our life harder, but on the other hand, its advent has allowed for the important work of voting for the hottest DILF alive.

The good folks over @archivedilfs are doing that work, and this week they released the results of who earned a spot in their list of the sexiest daddies alive. Were there some oversights, we think but all these daddies deserve a spot on the list. The issue is there are just too many DILFs out there these days, and that's exactly the kind of problem we like to have.

But for now, here is who the internet says are their favorite DILFs in ascending order.

10. Keanu Reeves

9. Ryan Gosling

8. Jensen Ackles

7. Taika Waititi

6. Michael Sheen

5. Cillian Murphy

4. Mads Mikkelsen

3. David Tennant

2. Oscar Issac

For those curious about the full list, @archivedilfs released the complete voting results.

Of the top 100.

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

