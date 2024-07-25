Pansexual star Wayne Brady shocks fans with secret son reveal

Wayne Brady is a dad... again!

The actor revealed the surprising news in the series premiere of his new unscripted show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. Apparently, he and the woman he dated on and off over the course of the pandemic recently welcomed a son.

"When I first found out Tina was pregnant, I was floored," Brady said. "It was not on my bingo card. 51-year-old dad, brand new kid. I didn’t see it coming. So, was I happy? No, because I was in shock."

He and Tina had already broken up by the time he found out about the pregnancy, so co-parenting 6-month-old Val Henry—named after Brady's late grandmother—is proving to be a new kind of challenge for him. Previously, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star raised a daughter, Maile, with his ex-wife and best friend, Mandie Taketa. The two divorced in 2008, but were together in the early years of Maile's life and have maintained a close relationship. His series, in fact, revolves around the three of them and Taketa's boyfriend, Jason Fordham.

But with Val, Brady tells People that he sees him when he can, which includes daily FaceTime calls.

"I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, 'Oh, my dad didn't want me,' or 'He was ashamed of me.' Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating," he said.

That doesn't mean that everything is all rainbow and sunshine within the extended family, as Page Six notes Maile and Taketa have expressed reservations about Val's mother on the show.

"Tina does not live her life in complete honesty," Maile said. "The string of events is suspicious. I don't enjoy her presence."

With a whole show revolving around the family now airing, the topic will undoubtedly be broached again in the future. Episodes air on Freeform every Wednesday, and are available on Hulu the following day.