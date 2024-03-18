Scroll To Top
Wayne Brady shuts down 'biggest misconception' about pansexuality & dishes on his 'poppin' DMs

Wayne Brady
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The actor and host came out as pansexual last summer.

rachelkiley

Seven months after coming out as pansexual, Wayne Brady is still on a mission to educate people as to what, exactly, identifying as pan means.

“What the definition basically boils down to is — regardless of gender,” he told People at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards last week. “So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here — if you're gay, if you're straight, if you're non-binary, trans, I don't care.”

As pansexuality has become something more people are aware of, there’s been a fair amount of confusion when it comes to the difference between it and bisexuality. Brady himself even joked that, being pansexual, "the biggest misconception...is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual.”

Ultimately, identities are personal and the specific way each person would define their own under a specific label can have variations. And there’s definitely room for overlap between this two in particular. But the official definitions are simply that bisexuality means someone is attracted to more than one gender, and pansexuality, as the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star said, means that the gender of the person isn’t relevant.

“It’s the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving,” he said. “So, I win.”

Brady came out last August, after previously having been married to women on two separate occasions — Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995 and Mandie Taketa, with whom he has a daughter, from 1999 to 2008.

He clarified that he came out after doing a fair amount of soul searching to become “the most Wayne Brady I can be,” and had not started dating anyone. Although he told E! News that he’s still single, he admitted that his “DMs are popping [since coming out] and it’s amazing.”

“I wanted to inspire change,” he added. “I’m so free, because even educating others about what it means to be a pansexual, I had to educate myself about what it means to be a pansexual… And with that knowledge and that freedom, I feel like an adult now.”

CelebritiesEntertainment
glaad media awardspansexualwayne brady
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

