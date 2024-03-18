Wayne Brady shuts down 'biggest misconception' about pansexuality & dishes on his 'poppin' DMs

Seven months after coming out as pansexual, Wayne Brady is still on a mission to educate people as to what, exactly, identifying as pan means.

“What the definition basically boils down to is — regardless of gender,” he told People at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards last week. “So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here — if you're gay, if you're straight, if you're non-binary, trans, I don't care.”

As pansexuality has become something more people are aware of, there’s been a fair amount of confusion when it comes to the difference between it and bisexuality. Brady himself even joked that, being pansexual, "the biggest misconception...is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual.”

Ultimately, identities are personal and the specific way each person would define their own under a specific label can have variations. And there’s definitely room for overlap between this two in particular. But the official definitions are simply that bisexuality means someone is attracted to more than one gender, and pansexuality, as the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star said, means that the gender of the person isn’t relevant.

“It’s the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving,” he said. “So, I win.”