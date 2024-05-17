​Billie, Bebe & Adam: Here's all the new music you need for EDC weekend

Add these songs to your playlist.
Shutterstock
The Electric Daisy Carnival returns this weekend to Las Vegas, and over half a million people are ready to dance the night away.
Thankfully, some of our favorite artists have released new music to kill time during that horrific traffic as ravers head to and from Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
From Billie Eilish's new album to another banger from Bebe Rexha, there's certainly something for everyone.
Scroll below to see all the new music you need to download today!
Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
To round out Pop Girl Spring, Billie Eilish has dropped another superb body of work with her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.
At just 22 years old, the Grammy and Oscar winner has certainly solidified herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and this new record proves it.
With big ballads and songs that will give you goosebumps, this talented singer will undoubtedly be another strong contender next to Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande to sweep next year's Grammys.
Bebe Rexha - Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)
Nobody knows how to drop an incredible EDM banger like Bebe Rexha.
The singer has collaborated with so many iconic DJs throughout the years, but Rexha stands alone on her latest dance track, "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)."
With a catchy chorus and a heart-pumping beat, this song should definitely be included on any EDC playlist as ravers make their way through the Las Vegas desert.
VINCINT & Adam Lambert - Another Lover
Two of our favorite LGBTQ+ artists have joined forces on an exciting new single!
Pop powerhouses VINCINT and Adam Lambert have released the ultimate new Pride Month anthem, "Another Lover," that perfectly encapsulates queer joy.
There's nothing better than two iconic singers maximizing their joint slay!
Micah McLaurin - Let's Go To France
Speaking of notable queer artists, Micah McLaurin's new single “Let’s Go To France” takes fans to Paris Fashion Week and showcases some unbelievable outfits.
The star has evolved from classical music to a newfound pop star with recent bops like “Don’t Give Up On Love” and “MOONS.”
Kaskade - Come On
One of EDC's biggest headliners is Kaskade, who has become an Insomniac darling over the years.
The DJ has released so many bangers throughout the years that EDM lovers have completely fallen in love with. For EDC Las Vegas 2024, Kaskade is ready to perform his biggest set yet.
"Their lives will be changed. It will be loud. As always, there are going to be moments where they know what’s coming next and then the moments when they *think* they know," Kaskade tells Out Traveler.
Purple Disco Machine - Honey Boy
Purple Disco Machine is a fierce LGBTQ+ ally who's performed at plenty of Pride festivals and some of the largest raves around the world.
His star continues to rise with recent collaborations with Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Duke Dumont, and many more.
EDM fans can also see him perform this weekend under the electric sky at EDC.
Alison Wonderland - Wake Up
We're rounding out this New Music Friday post with the one and only Alison Wonderland.
As one of the only female mainstream DJs in EDM, the star has earned herself a very passionate fanbase. With so many impressive festivals under her belt, Wonderland is just beginning her world domination.
Check out her unbelievable set at EDC this Saturday night.
Happy listening!