Scroll To Top
Music

The Salburn vinyl has come, it homages THE bathtub scene & it has to be seen to be believed

The ‘Salburn’ vinyl has come, it homages THE bathtub scene & it has to be seen to be believed

Saltburn bath scene and new soundtrack vinyl
Courtesy of Prime Video; Bad World

The gays are about to be VERY into collecting vinyl

rachiepants

Oh did you think we were done talking about the bathtub scene in Saltburn? Wrong again!

Bad World has announced that for a VERY limited time, they are selling a, um, unique version of the film’ssoundtrack on vinyl.

Honestly, it kind of needs to be seen to be believed.

For those that need a refresher the film which stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan. In the film, Oliver (Keoghan) accompanies his friend Felix (Elordi) back to his sprawling estate. Obsession, decadence, and so many shockingly wicked moments follow. Including the now infamous bathtub scene which sees Oliver licking Felix's bathwater and drain… no that’s not a euphemism… but it is a metaphor.

Now you can relive that moment over and over again in record form. You might even want to dance around naked to Sophie Ellis Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ — who doesn't?

Yes, the soundtrack is available on other formats, but frankly, who cares when this format exists?

The record company shared the announcement and no surprise it went viral on social media. Baby, the thirst is real and the comedy is gold. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions.

MusicEntertainmentMovies
saltburnbarry keoghanjacob elordivinyl
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time
Movies

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio