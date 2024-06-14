The ‘Salburn’ vinyl has come, it homages THE bathtub scene & it has to be seen to be believed

Oh did you think we were done talking about the bathtub scene in Saltburn? Wrong again!
Bad World has announced that for a VERY limited time, they are selling a, um, unique version of the film’ssoundtrack on vinyl.
Honestly, it kind of needs to be seen to be believed.
For those that need a refresher the film which stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan. In the film, Oliver (Keoghan) accompanies his friend Felix (Elordi) back to his sprawling estate. Obsession, decadence, and so many shockingly wicked moments follow. Including the now infamous bathtub scene which sees Oliver licking Felix's bathwater and drain… no that’s not a euphemism… but it is a metaphor.
Now you can relive that moment over and over again in record form. You might even want to dance around naked to Sophie Ellis Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ — who doesn't?
Yes, the soundtrack is available on other formats, but frankly, who cares when this format exists?
The record company shared the announcement and no surprise it went viral on social media. Baby, the thirst is real and the comedy is gold. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions.