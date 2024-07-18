Scroll To Top
Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi to headline Global Black Pride 2024 in Atlanta

Nigerian singer-songwriter & actress, Omawumi; Queen of Afropop, Yemi Alade; Broadway legend and Hollywood superstar, Billy Porter
Global Black Pride

(L-R) Omawumi; Yemi Alade; Billy Porter

The largest Black Pride in the US gathers an iconic lineup for a week filled with festivities from August 27 to September 2 in Atlanta.

This story is brought to you by our partner at Global Black Pride.


The category is — Live! Work! Pose!


This fall, Yemi Alade will bring the ball to Atlanta as she headlines Global Black Pride with Broadway legend and Out100 honoree, Billy Porter, and fellow Nigerian singer and actress, Omawumi. Dubbed "Queen of Afropop," Alade will make history as the first African music artist to headline a Pride festival in the US.


The week-long Pride event will kick off on August 27, featuring a two-day conference, a global village, a film festival, a two-day music festival, parties, art performances, social gatherings, and concerts, with more talents to be announced. The three headliners will then perform on August 31. All events will take place at various venues and locations throughout Atlanta.


Atlanta Black Pride is the largest Black Pride in the US. The official theme this year is “Love and Legacy” and it aims to offer a platform for dialogue, cultural expression, and entertainment with a variety of events.


“We are beyond excited to welcome Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi to Global Black Pride 2024,” said Global Black Pride’s President, Micheal Ighodaro, in a statement. “Their music and messages of empowerment align perfectly with our mission to celebrate diversity and unity within the Black LGBTQ+ community."

Broadway legend and Hollywood superstar, Billy Porter, in theatrical makeup.Billy PorterGlobal Black Pride

Porter, the Emmy, Grammy, and three-time Tony Award winner, will conclude his “Summer of Prides” series at Global Black Pride and deliver a performance that is promised to be unforgettable as the grand finale to all the festivities. The Broadway legend and Our Son star has continued to champion human rights and the safety of LGBTQ+ people. This April, the Pose actor received the keys to the city of Miami Beach from city commissioner Alex Fernandez.


“We're now in a position where we must come together again,” said Porter, in his powerful and passionate acceptance speech. “We must fight the forces of evil that are trying to destroy us. The one thing that I do know, and the one message that I try to exude everywhere I go, is that the change has already happened.”

Queen of Afropop, Yemi AladeYemi AladeGlobal Black Pride

Alade currently dominates the African music scene with hits like "Johnny" and has collaborated with Beyoncé on “Black is King.” Omawumi was the runner-up on "West African Idols" in 2007, blending Afro-pop, soul, and R&B in her music. Both women advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.

Nigerian singer-songwriter & actress, OmawumiOmawumiGlobal Black Pride

“Global Black Pride is not just a festival,” said the founders of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend collectively in a statement, “It's a movement. It’s about recognizing and celebrating the intersectionality of our identities and the richness of our cultures. Having artists like Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi headlining this event underscores the global impact of Black LGBTQ+ culture and the importance of our collective voice.”


For more information on how to purchase tickets please visit: https://globalblackpride.org/events/
Keighton

Keighton is a New York-based, queer, Asian transmedia artist and visual jockey specializing in multimedia production and experience design. As the Content & Design Manager at equalpride, he leverages his skills in creative writing, emerging technologies, and experiential marketing to translate design ideas into customized, systematic, and impactful content and experiences. He holds an MFA in Design & Technology from Parsons School of Design, as well as a BS in Journalism from New York University. Keighton is also an expert-level nerd on perfumery, accessibility, pop music, LGBT+ entertainment, and Madonna.

