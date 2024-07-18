Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi to headline Global Black Pride 2024 in Atlanta

This story is brought to you by our partner at Global Black Pride.





The category is — Live! Work! Pose!





This fall, Yemi Alade will bring the ball to Atlanta as she headlines Global Black Pride with Broadway legend and Out100 honoree, Billy Porter, and fellow Nigerian singer and actress, Omawumi. Dubbed "Queen of Afropop," Alade will make history as the first African music artist to headline a Pride festival in the US.







The week-long Pride event will kick off on August 27, featuring a two-day conference, a global village, a film festival, a two-day music festival, parties, art performances, social gatherings, and concerts, with more talents to be announced. The three headliners will then perform on August 31. All events will take place at various venues and locations throughout Atlanta.





Atlanta Black Pride is the largest Black Pride in the US. The official theme this year is “Love and Legacy” and it aims to offer a platform for dialogue, cultural expression, and entertainment with a variety of events.





“We are beyond excited to welcome Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi to Global Black Pride 2024,” said Global Black Pride’s President, Micheal Ighodaro, in a statement. “Their music and messages of empowerment align perfectly with our mission to celebrate diversity and unity within the Black LGBTQ+ community."

Porter, the Emmy, Grammy, and three-time Tony Award winner, will conclude his “Summer of Prides” series at Global Black Pride and deliver a performance that is promised to be unforgettable as the grand finale to all the festivities. The Broadway legend and Our Son star has continued to champion human rights and the safety of LGBTQ+ people. This April, the Pose actor received the keys to the city of Miami Beach from city commissioner Alex Fernandez.







“We're now in a position where we must come together again,” said Porter, in his powerful and passionate acceptance speech. “We must fight the forces of evil that are trying to destroy us. The one thing that I do know, and the one message that I try to exude everywhere I go, is that the change has already happened.”

Alade currently dominates the African music scene with hits like "Johnny" and has collaborated with Beyoncé on “Black is King.” Omawumi was the runner-up on "West African Idols" in 2007, blending Afro-pop, soul, and R&B in her music. Both women advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.

“Global Black Pride is not just a festival,” said the founders of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend collectively in a statement, “It's a movement. It’s about recognizing and celebrating the intersectionality of our identities and the richness of our cultures. Having artists like Yemi Alade, Billy Porter, and Omawumi headlining this event underscores the global impact of Black LGBTQ+ culture and the importance of our collective voice.”



