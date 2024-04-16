The internet is DRAGGING anti-LGBTQ+ commentator who rage tweeted about Trump's trial

Anti-LGBTQ+ media personality Clay Travis may have just cost himself his law license when he tried to influence the jury pool in Donald Trump’s ongoing hush-money trial.
On the morning of the first day of Trump’s trial, Travis — lawyer and founder of the far-right rage-bait website OutKick — took to X to post some terrible advice for prospective jurors, The Hill reports.
“If you’re a Trump supporter in New York City who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury,” he wrote. “It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do.”
Right, because everyone knows that undermining the American judicial system is synonymous with patriotism.
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell responded to Travis’ post by accusing the frequent Fox News commentator of jury tampering. “Jury tampering. That’s what they do. *It’s a felony,” Swalwell wrote on X.
Other people swarmed Travis’ comments, accusing him of jury tampering and tagging the Manhattan DA and the FBI.
“Clay is arguably conspiring to commit jury tampering here by encouraging someone to deliberately engage in jury nullification,” wrote national security attorney Bradley Moss. “Not a wise move by Clay.”
Free pro tip for Travis: if you want to commit a federal crime, don’t post about it on social media for millions of people to see — just hush. In fact, to be safe, maybe stop talking altogether.
But instead of trying to lay low while this blows over, Travis did what conservative blowhards always do: he ran to Fox News to cry about his unfair treatment.
Travis also couldn’t stop whining about the WNBA persecuting him after OutKick “reporter” Dan Zaksheske derailed a press conference ahead of the historic NCAA women’s Final Four to ask South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley whether transgender women should be allowed in sports.
“Yes,” Staley answered. “So, now the barnstorm of people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me in one of the biggest days of our game. And I’m OK with that.”
Of course, Travis couldn’t take the L and admit that Staley didn’t fall for the pathetic attempt at a gotcha question. Instead, he acted like a poor sport and hateful troll by accusing the WNBA of refusing to grant OutKick press credentials for the draft.
Turns out it was a huge lie and OutKick had missed the deadline to apply for credentials, Queerty reports. It’s almost like Travis must manufacture hate to keep himself and OutKick relevant.
The moral of the story? Anti-LGBTQ+ hate doesn’t pay, kids.
We all need a dose of catharsis every now and then so keep scrolling to see the internet's response to Clay Travis' tweet!
