The internet is DRAGGING anti-LGBTQ+ commentator who rage tweeted about Trump's trial

Anti-LGBTQ+ media personality Clay Travis may have just cost himself his law license when he tried to influence the jury pool in Donald Trump’s ongoing hush-money trial.

On the morning of the first day of Trump’s trial, Travis — lawyer and founder of the far-right rage-bait website OutKick — took to X to post some terrible advice for prospective jurors, The Hill reports.

“If you’re a Trump supporter in New York City who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury,” he wrote. “It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do.”

If you’re a Trump supporter in New York City who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury. It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2024 Right, because everyone knows that undermining the American judicial system is synonymous with patriotism. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell responded to Travis’ post by accusing the frequent Fox News commentator of jury tampering. “Jury tampering. That’s what they do. *It’s a felony,” Swalwell wrote on X.

Jury tampering. That’s what they do. *It’s a felony. pic.twitter.com/ad0nGC7y7B — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2024 Other people swarmed Travis’ comments, accusing him of jury tampering and tagging the Manhattan DA and the FBI. “Clay is arguably conspiring to commit jury tampering here by encouraging someone to deliberately engage in jury nullification,” wrote national security attorney Bradley Moss. “Not a wise move by Clay.” Free pro tip for Travis: if you want to commit a federal crime, don’t post about it on social media for millions of people to see — just hush. In fact, to be safe, maybe stop talking altogether. But instead of trying to lay low while this blows over, Travis did what conservative blowhards always do: he ran to Fox News to cry about his unfair treatment. Travis also couldn’t stop whining about the WNBA persecuting him after OutKick “reporter” Dan Zaksheske derailed a press conference ahead of the historic NCAA women’s Final Four to ask South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley whether transgender women should be allowed in sports. “Yes,” Staley answered. “So, now the barnstorm of people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me in one of the biggest days of our game. And I’m OK with that.”

I asked South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley if she supports transgender women (biological males) playing women's college basketball.



"If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play." pic.twitter.com/SEQCsNiFvm — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 6, 2024 Of course, Travis couldn’t take the L and admit that Staley didn’t fall for the pathetic attempt at a gotcha question. Instead, he acted like a poor sport and hateful troll by accusing the WNBA of refusing to grant OutKick press credentials for the draft. Turns out it was a huge lie and OutKick had missed the deadline to apply for credentials, Queerty reports. It’s almost like Travis must manufacture hate to keep himself and OutKick relevant. The moral of the story? Anti-LGBTQ+ hate doesn’t pay, kids. We all need a dose of catharsis every now and then so keep scrolling to see the internet's response to Clay Travis' tweet!

Isnt this called Jury tampering???



jury tampering

n. the crime of attempting to influence a jury through any means other than presenting evidence and argument in court, including conversations about the case outside the court, offering bribes, making threats or asking… — KC H (@KCH_76) April 15, 2024

He is going to prison



Cry harder



I’m filling my bong with your maga tears — DarkTraciJayeAgain🔥🔥🔥🔥✌🏻 🏳️‍🌈💙💥 (@DarkTraciJaye65) April 15, 2024

You idiot. People who do that can be thrown out of deliberations and replaced with an alternate. Were you born this fucking dumb? — Beth (@TojaBeth) April 15, 2024

Jury tampering is illegal, KKKlay



Why do you love Trump more than your country and which of his crimes is your favorite? #TrumpIsACriminal https://t.co/fJPIKnZ74f — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) April 15, 2024

Right. Never mind that Trump's guilty as sin. Just do your part in aiding and abetting the cover-up. That's patriotic. — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) April 15, 2024

😂😂😂 enjoy jail, Clay. — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 15, 2024

Soliciting volunteers to undermine our criminal justice system is quite literally one of the least patriotic things any American can do.



If you really are a lawyer, you should be disbarred — Brian Zook 🌊🌊🌊🦅🏈! (@anches) April 15, 2024

Someone... I don't know maybe the @FBI, should look into whether Clay is tampering with a criminal proceeding. — Tom Santos (@tommysantos14) April 15, 2024

You went to law school? pic.twitter.com/mELNkYIMfI — TheAttorney.eth | 6908 (@WellsMurray) April 15, 2024