Scroll To Top
News

The internet is DRAGGING anti-LGBTQ+ commentator who rage tweeted about Trump's trial

The internet is DRAGGING anti-LGBTQ+ commentator who rage tweeted about Trump's trial

OutKick founder Clay Travis may lose his law license after suggesting jury tampering in Trump's trial in a social media post.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Now, he may lose his law license. If you're going to play with fire, prepare to get burned!

Anti-LGBTQ+ media personality Clay Travis may have just cost himself his law license when he tried to influence the jury pool in Donald Trump’s ongoing hush-money trial.

On the morning of the first day of Trump’s trial, Travis — lawyer and founder of the far-right rage-bait website OutKick — took to X to post some terrible advice for prospective jurors, The Hill reports.

“If you’re a Trump supporter in New York City who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury,” he wrote. “It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do.”

Right, because everyone knows that undermining the American judicial system is synonymous with patriotism.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell responded to Travis’ post by accusing the frequent Fox News commentator of jury tampering. “Jury tampering. That’s what they do. *It’s a felony,” Swalwell wrote on X.

Other people swarmed Travis’ comments, accusing him of jury tampering and tagging the Manhattan DA and the FBI.

“Clay is arguably conspiring to commit jury tampering here by encouraging someone to deliberately engage in jury nullification,” wrote national security attorney Bradley Moss. “Not a wise move by Clay.”

Free pro tip for Travis: if you want to commit a federal crime, don’t post about it on social media for millions of people to see — just hush. In fact, to be safe, maybe stop talking altogether.

But instead of trying to lay low while this blows over, Travis did what conservative blowhards always do: he ran to Fox News to cry about his unfair treatment.

Travis also couldn’t stop whining about the WNBA persecuting him after OutKick “reporter” Dan Zaksheske derailed a press conference ahead of the historic NCAA women’s Final Four to ask South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley whether transgender women should be allowed in sports.

“Yes,” Staley answered. “So, now the barnstorm of people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me in one of the biggest days of our game. And I’m OK with that.”

Of course, Travis couldn’t take the L and admit that Staley didn’t fall for the pathetic attempt at a gotcha question. Instead, he acted like a poor sport and hateful troll by accusing the WNBA of refusing to grant OutKick press credentials for the draft.

Turns out it was a huge lie and OutKick had missed the deadline to apply for credentials, Queerty reports. It’s almost like Travis must manufacture hate to keep himself and OutKick relevant.

The moral of the story? Anti-LGBTQ+ hate doesn’t pay, kids.

We all need a dose of catharsis every now and then so keep scrolling to see the internet's response to Clay Travis' tweet!

From Your Site Articles
NewsPolitics
donald trumppoliticsclay traviseric swalwellhush money trialjury tamperingnewsoutkicktrump
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio