Scroll To Top
News

Nudists in the Castro save tourist from 'crazy pirate' with blowtorch using mean right hook

Nudists in the Castro save tourist from 'crazy pirate' with blowtorch  using mean right hook

Castro District sf and man runs away with flamethrower
RuslanKphoto/Shutterstock; @colinrugg/Instagram

Two naked men in the famous gayborhood, save a tourist who was being attacked.

A tourist in San Francisco’s famed gayborhood was just saved from an attacker by an unlikely source: nudists!

Pete Sferra and Lloyd Fishback were strolling through the Castro without a stitch of clothing when they witnessed a “crazy kind of pirate guy” threatening a man with a blowtorch and immediately sprang into action.

According to the San Francisco Standard, a man identified as 38-year-old Zero Triball threatened a Brazilian tourist with a blowtorch when the unexpected heroes stepped in.

A viral video, which has already been viewed more than 14 million times on X, shows someone grabbing the blowtorch away from Triball before he starts punching the tourist. Then, Sferra can be seen calling the police while Fishback punches the attacker and then smacks his face, causing Triball to walk away.

“My buddy Lloyd is a quiet, respectful guy,” Sferra told the publication. “But he didn’t waste any time and nailed the guy with a right hook.”

Related: 11 top of Airbnb's top-rated LGBTQ+ friendly cities

The intense attack could have been much worse had the good samaritans not stepped in because Triball also threatened to burn the tourist’s face, according to Petros Fanourgiakis, owner of the nearby Aegean Delights.

Tribal, who has a history of causing problems in the neighborhood, is currently in county jail and suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, according to official records obtained by the San Francisco Standard.

Sferra called Fishback the real hero of the day and said he hates “seeing tourists experience that kind of stuff.”

He added that he wants to normalize nudity in the Castro, but this idea hasn’t always gotten a warm reception.

“Over the years we’ve been doing this, we’ve tried to show the neighborhood that we’re regular people—we just have a relaxed idea of what we’re supposed to wear,” he said. “We just want to be seen as good contributing members of the community.”

Saving an innocent tourist from a violent attack is a good start!

From Your Site Articles
NewsGay
san franciscoattacknewsnudiststhe castroviolent attack
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio