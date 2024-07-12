Nudists in the Castro save tourist from 'crazy pirate' with blowtorch  using mean right hook

A tourist in San Francisco’s famed gayborhood was just saved from an attacker by an unlikely source: nudists!
Pete Sferra and Lloyd Fishback were strolling through the Castro without a stitch of clothing when they witnessed a “crazy kind of pirate guy” threatening a man with a blowtorch and immediately sprang into action.
According to the San Francisco Standard, a man identified as 38-year-old Zero Triball threatened a Brazilian tourist with a blowtorch when the unexpected heroes stepped in.
A viral video, which has already been viewed more than 14 million times on X, shows someone grabbing the blowtorch away from Triball before he starts punching the tourist. Then, Sferra can be seen calling the police while Fishback punches the attacker and then smacks his face, causing Triball to walk away.
“My buddy Lloyd is a quiet, respectful guy,” Sferra told the publication. “But he didn’t waste any time and nailed the guy with a right hook.”
Related: 11 top of Airbnb's top-rated LGBTQ+ friendly cities
The intense attack could have been much worse had the good samaritans not stepped in because Triball also threatened to burn the tourist’s face, according to Petros Fanourgiakis, owner of the nearby Aegean Delights.
Tribal, who has a history of causing problems in the neighborhood, is currently in county jail and suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, according to official records obtained by the San Francisco Standard.
Sferra called Fishback the real hero of the day and said he hates “seeing tourists experience that kind of stuff.”
He added that he wants to normalize nudity in the Castro, but this idea hasn’t always gotten a warm reception.
“Over the years we’ve been doing this, we’ve tried to show the neighborhood that we’re regular people—we just have a relaxed idea of what we’re supposed to wear,” he said. “We just want to be seen as good contributing members of the community.”
Saving an innocent tourist from a violent attack is a good start!