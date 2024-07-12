Nudists in the Castro save tourist from 'crazy pirate' with blowtorch  using mean right hook

A tourist in San Francisco’s famed gayborhood was just saved from an attacker by an unlikely source: nudists!

Pete Sferra and Lloyd Fishback were strolling through the Castro without a stitch of clothing when they witnessed a “crazy kind of pirate guy” threatening a man with a blowtorch and immediately sprang into action.

According to the San Francisco Standard, a man identified as 38-year-old Zero Triball threatened a Brazilian tourist with a blowtorch when the unexpected heroes stepped in.

A viral video, which has already been viewed more than 14 million times on X, shows someone grabbing the blowtorch away from Triball before he starts punching the tourist. Then, Sferra can be seen calling the police while Fishback punches the attacker and then smacks his face, causing Triball to walk away.