We should all be concerned about the environment, but between the stress of figuring out how to dispose of old laptops and cell phones and what to do with the insane amount of packaging that everything comes in these days, there might be one thing you haven’t even considered: The environmental impact of your sex toy collection.

From toys breaking to needing to replace them because your new paramour doesn’t want to use the same toys you used with your last partner, the spicy devices we use during sex can be an environmental disaster. But what can you do about it?

Should you use new sex toys with every partner? Lucky Business/Shutterstock First of all, who can really afford to buy new toys every time you hook up with someone new? In this economy? Not us! But a lot of people feel squeamish about reusing old toys. Some are worried about sanitary issues, and others are concerned about the emotional baggage that come along with sex toys you used with an ex. Sofie Roos, a licensed sexologist, relationship therapist and author at Passionerad tells PRIDE that bringing an old sex toy, like a strap-on, into a new relationship can feel like having your ex in the room with you while you’re having sex. “It’s up to every person to decide, but I truly think it’s fair to be honest with your new partner and tell them that you’ve used this set in a previous relationship and ask if they’re okay with you using it together now,” she advises. “If not, just invest in a new set — it’s totally worth it. Strap-ons and harnesses are made to be replaced anyway!” But does buying new sex toys every time you’re in a new relationship impact the environment? The short answer is yes, big time.

What environmental impact does buying new sex toys have? Atlas Studio/Shutterstock The problem with throwing out your drawer full of sex toys and replacing them every time you enter a new relationship is that many can’t be recycled — for instance, Fleshlights can’t be recycled because they’re made out of porous plastics that can never be fully cleaned which turns them into a biohazard — and those that can be are often thrown away because people aren’t sure how to recycle them properly. Many of these toys leach phthalates into the ground and water and remain in the environment for a long time because the chemical doesn’t creak down naturally, the Sexual Health Alliance reports. It can also be time-consuming and expensive to break sex toys apart and recycle them correctly, so many recycling facilities end up sending them to landfills instead. Battery-powered sex toys are especially bad for the environment because most used batteries end up in landfills, but even the rechargeable kind have a negative impact if you throw them out every time you start dating someone new.