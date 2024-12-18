Is tossing your old sex toys actually screwing Mother Nature? Here's what most people don't realize

We should all be concerned about the environment, but between the stress of figuring out how to dispose of old laptops and cell phones and what to do with the insane amount of packaging that everything comes in these days, there might be one thing you haven’t even considered: The environmental impact of your sex toy collection.
From toys breaking to needing to replace them because your new paramour doesn’t want to use the same toys you used with your last partner, the spicy devices we use during sex can be an environmental disaster. But what can you do about it?
Should you use new sex toys with every partner?
Lucky Business/Shutterstock
First of all, who can really afford to buy new toys every time you hook up with someone new? In this economy? Not us! But a lot of people feel squeamish about reusing old toys. Some are worried about sanitary issues, and others are concerned about the emotional baggage that come along with sex toys you used with an ex.
Sofie Roos, a licensed sexologist, relationship therapist and author at Passionerad tells PRIDE that bringing an old sex toy, like a strap-on, into a new relationship can feel like having your ex in the room with you while you’re having sex. “It’s up to every person to decide, but I truly think it’s fair to be honest with your new partner and tell them that you’ve used this set in a previous relationship and ask if they’re okay with you using it together now,” she advises. “If not, just invest in a new set — it’s totally worth it. Strap-ons and harnesses are made to be replaced anyway!”
But does buying new sex toys every time you’re in a new relationship impact the environment? The short answer is yes, big time.
What environmental impact does buying new sex toys have?
Atlas Studio/Shutterstock
The problem with throwing out your drawer full of sex toys and replacing them every time you enter a new relationship is that many can’t be recycled — for instance, Fleshlights can’t be recycled because they’re made out of porous plastics that can never be fully cleaned which turns them into a biohazard — and those that can be are often thrown away because people aren’t sure how to recycle them properly. Many of these toys leach phthalates into the ground and water and remain in the environment for a long time because the chemical doesn’t creak down naturally, the Sexual Health Alliance reports.
It can also be time-consuming and expensive to break sex toys apart and recycle them correctly, so many recycling facilities end up sending them to landfills instead. Battery-powered sex toys are especially bad for the environment because most used batteries end up in landfills, but even the rechargeable kind have a negative impact if you throw them out every time you start dating someone new.
So what are your options
Atlas Studio/Shutterstock
Instead of replacing old toys for a new partner, try disinfecting the ones you have.
Using a condom with toys like dildos, vibrators, and strap-ons is a good hygiene policy and makes using them with new sex partners a breeze. You should also wash all of your sex toys with disinfecting soap and lukewarm water, and then follow that up with a disinfecting spray made specifically for sex toys.
But Vicki Lyons, a sexual wellness expert & chief editor at Bodyjoys, tells PRIDE that even if you're doing all of this, you still owe it to your new partner to tell them you've used these toys with other people. "They should be made aware that you use your toys with other partners too so that they can make an informed decision and give consent. Using a toy with multiple people without their knowledge isn't okay. It may be that they would prefer to use a different toy or to buy a new one altogether and you should always be open to this idea," she explains.
BYOT — aka Bring Your Own Toys
If your new lover refuses to use your old sex toys, tell them you’ll wield but not supply. This means that instead of going on a shopping spree that will hurt the planet, they’ll need to bring their own sex toys that they want you to use on them into the new relationship.
Recycle old toys
So your partner says using toys you shared with an ex is a no-go? That means it’s time to recycle ones that you know you’ll never use again. Whether your toys are broken or are just connected to bad vibes, the company Sex Toy Recycling will take them off of your hands. After you send them your used toys, they sterilize and recycle them, even reprocessing the rubber and silicone parts and turning them into brand-new sex toys.
Shop sustainably
If you have to buy new sex toys because yours broke or your new bed mate demands it, try to buy from companies that focus on sustainability, but do your research first because companies love to use greenwashing to get your money.