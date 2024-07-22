Candace Parker is a WNBA icon and a legend, and when it comes to family, she will forever be an All-Star.

In May Parker, aka “Ace”, was named the President of Adidas Women’s Basketball following her retirement from the WNBA with the goal of using the platform to continue to elevate women’s sports by focusing on increasing access and representation for the athletes and in doing so smashing down barriers on a global scale.

If anyone can do it it’s Parker.

She’s not only a sports legend, she also is a queer icon whose beautiful family has been moving us ever since she came out, shared her wedding photos with fellow player Anna Petrakova , and announced they were expanding their family in 2021 .

Parker already had a daughter, named Lailaa Williams who was 12 at the time. "We've always dreamed of growing our family," said Parker in 2021. "it's surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!" It's a beautiful family full of love and this weekend we got another glimpse when Adidas shared a new video tribute to Parker, narrated by Lailaa, which shared their unique and beautiful story of mother and daughter.