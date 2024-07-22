Scroll To Top
Watch this Candace Parker tribute narrated by her daughter and try not to SOB

Candace Parker and Lailaa
Via instagram

The out WNBA star remains a legend on and off the court.

rachiepants

Candace Parker is a WNBA icon and a legend, and when it comes to family, she will forever be an All-Star.

In May Parker, aka “Ace”, was named the President of Adidas Women’s Basketball following her retirement from the WNBA with the goal of using the platform to continue to elevate women’s sports by focusing on increasing access and representation for the athletes and in doing so smashing down barriers on a global scale.

If anyone can do it it’s Parker.

She’s not only a sports legend, she also is a queer icon whose beautiful family has been moving us ever since she came out, shared her wedding photos with fellow player Anna Petrakova, and announced they wereexpanding their family in 2021.

Parker already had a daughter, named Lailaa Williams who was 12 at the time. "We’ve always dreamed of growing our family,” said Parker in 2021. “it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!"

It's a beautiful family full of love and this weekend we got another glimpse when Adidas shared a new video tribute to Parker, narrated by Lailaa, which shared their unique and beautiful story of mother and daughter.

We’re not crying, you are…… Ok yeah, we’re crying. Grab a tissue and watch it for yourself.

“Where do we begin?” asks Lailaa as the video starts, recalling Parker’s first draft pick, becoming MVP, then her journey into motherhood, which included them traveling the world together. She goes on to break down Parker's incredible legacy in the WNBA and off the field. The video closes with Lailaa’s heartfelt dedication to her mother. “Candace Nicole Parker. We honor you and respect you and respect the long-lasting legacy you brought and will continue to bring to women’s basketball. Imma sum this message up. You did, so we can.”

Powerful, beautiful, and inspiring. We expect nothing less from these queens.

SportsFamily
candace parkerlailaa williamswomens basketball
author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

