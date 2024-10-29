This buff candle smells like 'the sexiest NFL player’s jockstrap' and we're VERY interested

If you've ever thought, "I love the crisp pine scent, but 'Fresh Balsam' just isn't expressing who I really am as a thirsty homosexual," or if you've ever wanted to bottle your own cologne, "Eau de Locker Room." Or maybe you've posted to social media asking "Sniffies and Bath and Body Works collab when?" then your prayers have been answered.

Sports betting company BetUS have released a candle that doesn't just look like a hot football player in a jockstrap, but smells like one too.

It's not just straight up locker room (which may relieve some but undoubtedly disappoint others). The main note is yes, sweat, but the candle also boasts a blend of wood, citrus, neroli flower, green lavender, and amber.

