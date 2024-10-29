This buff candle smells like 'the sexiest NFL player’s jockstrap' and we're VERY interested

Scroll To Top
This buff candle smells apparently smells like 'the sexiest NFL player’s jockstrap' and we're VERY interested

Two candles, one light blue and one an orange-brown, modeled after a man with a six pack in a jock, sit posed on metal bleachers.
Courtesy of BetUS

Yes, there are plenty of hot torso candles on the market, but never have any dared to capture the musky, masculine scent like this before.

@politebotanist

If you've ever thought, "I love the crisp pine scent, but 'Fresh Balsam' just isn't expressing who I really am as a thirsty homosexual," or if you've ever wanted to bottle your own cologne, "Eau de Locker Room." Or maybe you've posted to social media asking "Sniffies and Bath and Body Works collab when?" then your prayers have been answered.

Sports betting company BetUS have released a candle that doesn't just look like a hot football player in a jockstrap, but smells like one too.

It's not just straight up locker room (which may relieve some but undoubtedly disappoint others). The main note is yes, sweat, but the candle also boasts a blend of wood, citrus, neroli flower, green lavender, and amber.

Even if you don't light it, it's an excellent piece of home decor.

The sculpt is supposedly modeled after "the sexiest jockstrap in the NFL", Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "How about those Dolphins?"indeed.

The candle is available in two colors, blue or brown, costs $50 plus shipping, and is available for purchase here.

Sports
betus gay gay candles gay decor jockstrap nfl nfl player odell beckham jr sniffies
Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

