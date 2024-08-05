Scroll To Top
17 hilarious tweets about the bulge that bulldozed one pole vaulter's Olympic dreams

Anthony Ammirati may have lost, but he also won.

The 2024 Olympic dreams of one French athlete came to an unexpected end after an uncomfortable disqualification. But his loss turned out to be social media's gain.

You'd have to have been doing a weekend detox from the internet to have missed this one. Anthony Ammirati was doing his best to clear the bar during pole vaulting, but wound up catching it with his crotch instead.

The bar actually wound up getting completely knocked off, although as People pointed out, Ammirati actually knocked into the thing with his knees and shins first.

But getting booted from the Olympics thanks to a bangin' bulge makes a much better story, especially as it spreads like wildfire across the internet.

After the initial shock wore off, the audacious headlines started to roll in. As did the attention — Ammirati allegedly gained over 100,000 new followers on Instagram after his flop. TMZ reports he's already gotten a quarter million dollar offer from a porn site. And the pole vaulter's new hoards of fans had an absolute field day with both the video clip and the parade of jokes and memes that were too good to pass up.

SportsOlympics
2024 olympicsanthony ammiratiolympicsparis olympicspole vaulterpole vaulting
Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

