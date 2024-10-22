Since today is National Nut Day, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to test your knowledge of celebrity nuts!

We are frequently being treated to movies, TV shows, and photos that show hot male celeb packages, and if you’re anything like us, you’re always on the lookout for them. Which means you probably have a wealth of knowledge about famous bulges — don’t worry, we’re not judging!

So sit back, relax, and see if you can guess which celebs these mystery bulges belong to!

The quiz: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Find out how well you know your fave celeb's intimate packages!

Bulge No.1 Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bulge No.2 Footage still via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Bulge No.3 Courtesy of Hulu

Bulge No.4 Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Bulge No.5 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bulge No.6 Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bulge No.7 Instagram via @tomdaley

Bulge No.8 Footage still via Calvin Klein/YouTube

Bulge No.9 CBS via screenshot

Bulge No.10 Balloon Entertainment via screenshot

Answers: So are you a connoisseur of celebrity poles or are you a bulge novice? Check your answers to find out!

Bulge No.1 — Lil Nas X Out gay rapper Lil Nas X covered himself head to toe in glitter and jewels for the 2023 Met Gala, but while some people were stunned by his shimmering skin, our focus was a little lower!

Bulge No.2 — Jonathan Bailey Fellow Travelers is just the gift that keeps on giving. From steamy sex scenes in the actual show to steamy behind the scenes images to this interview Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey did with Drew Barrymore where the actor's yellow pants left little to the imagination.

Bulge No.3 — Joel Kim Booster Courtesy of Hulu We loved Fire Island for a million reasons, but top of that list is Joel Kim Booster in a speedo.

Bulge No.4 — Anthony Ammirati Kevin Voigt/GettyImages Olympic pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati made international headlines during the summer Olympics when his impressive bulge hit the pole and knocked it off, costing him a medal.

Bulge No.5 — Jon Hamm Jason Merritt/Getty Images Well, hello Don Draper! Jon Hamm's package is often present in his photos (there's no hiding it!), but this one from the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in 2015 really highlights his...gift to the public.

Bulge No.6 — Anthony Bowens Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Gay AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens is impressive to watch in the ring, but we have to admit that we're really watching to him in that skin-tight speedo!

Bulge No.7 — Tom Daley See on Instagram Gay diver Tom Daley is not only a three-time Olympic medal winner but he's also the king of the thirst trap and we love him for it!

Bulge No.8 — Jeremy Pope Out gay actor captured our attention with his sexy ad campaign for Calvin Klein. The underwear brand is really the fit that keeps on giving.

Bulge No.9 — Chris Underwood Chris Underwood is currently going viral on social media, not only for being the Sole Survivor on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, but because of the impressive bulge that the camera caught on tape!