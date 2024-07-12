Watch Quinta Brunson & the Williams sisters stand up for WNBA star Caitlin Clark by ROASTING sexists

Tennis superstars Serena and Venus Willams and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson read sexist men for filth at the 2024 ESPY Awards and it was glorious to watch!

The trio of talented women were on stage together to celebrate women's sports' skyrocketing popularity, in part because of rookies like star Caitlin Clark, who was the No.1 draft pick in the WNBA after capturing the public's attention while playing college ball.

In a pointed reference to a past incident where ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee called Clark a "white bitch," the stars provided a list of acceptable terms to call female athletes because, apparently, men in the sports industry need a refresher course.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio listed "athlete" and "champion" as good terms to use, and because, as Brunson quipped, athletes sometimes act dumb, "dumbass" is also acceptable.

"Just don't use the b-word," they said as the audience cheered.