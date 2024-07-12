Watch Quinta Brunson & the Williams sisters stand up for WNBA star Caitlin Clark by ROASTING sexists

Tennis superstars Serena and Venus Willams and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson read sexist men for filth at the 2024 ESPY Awards and it was glorious to watch!
The trio of talented women were on stage together to celebrate women's sports' skyrocketing popularity, in part because of rookies like star Caitlin Clark, who was the No.1 draft pick in the WNBA after capturing the public's attention while playing college ball.
In a pointed reference to a past incident where ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee called Clark a "white bitch," the stars provided a list of acceptable terms to call female athletes because, apparently, men in the sports industry need a refresher course.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio listed "athlete" and "champion" as good terms to use, and because, as Brunson quipped, athletes sometimes act dumb, "dumbass" is also acceptable.
"Just don't use the b-word," they said as the audience cheered.
McAfee used the offensive term last month while discussing Clark's rising popularity during a conversation about race.
"What we're trying to say is, what the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow. There is a superstar," McAfee said. "But I would like the media people that continue to say, 'This rookie class, this rookie class.' Nah, just call it for what it is. There is one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar."
But McAfee wasn't the only man the trio of powerful women took aim at. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and his sexist and anti-LGBTQ+ commencement speech were also in their crosshairs.
Butker was roasted by the entirety of the internet earlier this year after he gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College where he spoke out against abortion, IVF, surrogacy, and "the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion," calling Pride Month a "deadly sin," and said that the women graduating should be excited about getting married and having kids.
Basically, he went full The Handmaid's Tale.
"Enjoy women's sports, they're just like other sports, except you Harrison Butker," Serena said to cheers from the audience, which included Butker.
"At all. Like ever," Brunson added.
We love to see this kind of solidarity!