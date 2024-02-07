20 funny reactions to conservatives angry that Netflix 'turned Alexander the Great gay'

This week, Netflix released a six-part docu-drama about Alexander the Great causing conservative brains to explode when they found out the storied military leader was in fact bisexual.
The horror!
Alexander: Making of a God explores the life of Alexander the Great, including his sexuality, and features interviews with experts as well as reenactments of his life.
It's these reenactments that have conservatives in a homophobic uproar. An early moment in the series shows Alexander and his general Hephaestion kissing, and of course, the anti-woke crowd is not happy about it.
End Wokeness — an account on X popular with the right-wing crowd — was deeply offended by the detection of homosexuality, writing, "Netflix made a new documentary about Alexander The Great. Within the first 8 minutes, they turned him gay."
Then, when X added a Community Note debunking his claim, pointing out that historians agree that Alexander had sexual relationships with other men. At this point, End Wokeness doubled down and said, "It's still unproven speculation and should definitely not be shoved into the first 8 minutes."
It seems like this person missed the day their history teacher covered ancient Greece because it was queer AF. You can't look at it through modern eyes because the binary of homosexual and heterosexual didn't exist then, and men had sex with other men all the time without shame. There was even a Theban military commander who created The Sacred Band of Thebes, comprised solely of pairs of male lovers.
Luckily, X was flooded with posts from people rightly pointing out that only a dense person would be angry that Alexander the Great's relationships with men were included in a series about him. From people calling out the absurd straight panic to people laughing at anyone who didn't know Ancient Greeks were super queer, we can't get enough of the funny posts.
See the most hilarious reactions below!