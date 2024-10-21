20 best LGBTQ+ couples on Netflix TV shows & movies of all time

We love these gay couples!
Netflix has introduced us to some amazing LGBTQ+ couples over the years.
The streaming service immediately hit us with queer-inclusive shows like Orange Is the New Black and Sense8 when they first started producing original content. More recent hit shows such as Young Royals and Heartstopper have solidified Netflix as a pretty inclusive place when it comes to romantic queer storylines.
Just like all relationships in real life, most of these gay couples on Netflix TV shows weren’t exactly always perfect for each other. Most of them went through a lot of hardships, obstacles, distractions, and crises. Some of them had happy endings, others, not so much.
While some of these couples appeared on shows that are no longer releasing new seasons, their love stories can still be experienced on Netflix’s back catalog of episodes. In turn, certain couples on this list are still on active TV shows – which means that their love stories are far from over.
Scroll through to check out the best gay couples on original TV shows and movies from Netflix.
Brimsley & Reynolds ('Queen Charlotte')
Juliette & Calliope ('First Kill')
Alex & Bruno (‘Smiley’)
Maze & Eve (‘Lucifer’)
Nathan & Gabriel (‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’)
Nick & Charlie (‘Heartstopper’)
Tara & Darcy (‘Heartstopper’)
Wilhelm & Simon (‘Young Royals’)
Omar & Ander (‘Élite’)
Lito & Hernandez (‘Sense8’)
Nomi & Amanita (‘Sense8’)
Poussey & Brook (‘Orange Is the New Black’)
Robert & Sol (‘Grace and Frankie’)
Casey & Izzie (‘Atypical’)
George & Mae (‘Feel Good’)
Eric & Adam (‘Sex Education’)
Ola & Lily (‘Sex Education’)
Judy & Michelle (‘Dead to Me’)
Michael & Ben (‘Tales of the City’)
Yorkie & Kelly (‘Black Mirror: San Junipero’)
