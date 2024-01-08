Jo Koy BOMBED hosting the Golden Globes–these are his cringiest jokes

This was NOT good.
Every now and then, the host of an award show ceremony does a really bad job and goes viral on social media for all the bad reasons. From David Letterman to James Franco to Seth MacFarlane, we’ve seen our fair share of comedians bombing while hosting an award show.
In comes Jo Koy, the host of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, who from the very beginning of his opening monologue started to show signs that we were in for an epic failure. As he pushed forward and kept committing to the monologue, we saw every single joke fail to land, and we saw cameras cutting to the celebrities in attendance not being amused at all with the jokes about them.
When it comes to Koy’s track record with the LGBTQ+ community, let’s just say that things don’t look great. In Jun. 2011, The Advocate reported on Koy calling an audience member a “fucking f**got” during a show. He later apologized for those remarks in a tweet. In Apr. 2023, TikToker @thetheagrabiec claimed that Koy’s stand-up set included several problematic jokes, adding that the comedian allegedly referred to Sam Smith (who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns) as a “that.”
Even though Koy was a regular guest on Chelsea Handler’s former talk show Chelsea Lately – which was very popular with the LGBTQ+ community – many queer people weren’t entirely familiar with this comedian, which meant that his hosting gig at the 2024 Golden Globes was an opportunity to broaden his horizon.
But things didn’t work out that way. Oh, at all.
Scroll through to check out the most awkward and cringe-worthy “jokes” delivered by Jo Koy while hosting the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Costner was in attendance.
“Look, Kevin Costner is here. Kevin Costner is never here. Kevin’s, like, in a mountain with a cow, or something. But today, he’s here.”
Jo Koy didn’t watch the nominated movies.
“That’s why when the Golden Globes called me and asked me if I wanted to host, I jumped at the chance and I said yes. Then they asked me if I saw every movie and every TV show. And then I said yes. I lied. I only watched Beef. I love you, Ali [Wong]. You know what I mean, it’s mandatory – I’m Asian. But not only that, it killed. You killed it, Ali. But anyway, I’m sorry.”
‘Oppenheimer’ is a long film.
“While my family was out there clinking champagne glasses and ringing in the new year, I was watching Oppenheimer. I loved Oppenheimer. I just got one complaint: [it] needed another hour. I felt like it needed some more backstory. My New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to finish Oppenheimer in 2025. Like seriously, I’m almost there. I love Oppenheimer, especially the first season [laughs at himself]. That’s so stupid.”
This puzzling hot take about the ‘Barbie’ movie.
“Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievements. Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page, Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project. And Barbie is [based] on a plastic doll with big boobies. I watched Barbie. I loved it. I really did love it. I don’t want you guys to think that I’m a creep, but it was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll. It’s just something about your eyes, Ryan [Gosling].”
Jo Koy throws the other writers of the monologue under the bus.
“I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”
Robert De Niro had a child at 80 years old.
“Look, Robert De Niro’s here. I’m sorry, I’m a fan. I’m fanning out. I love you, Robert, okay? If it’s awkward, I’m sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know, it sucks. I’m a bit awestruck. This guy’s amazing. Decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don’t know how you do it, man, I swear to god. Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How’d you get her pregnant at 80? CGI? [Turns to the audience] Is [De Niro] looking? Are you talkin’ to me?”
This random rant(?) about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’
“By the way, Killers of the Flower Moon is so great. Killers of the Flower Moon, the cast is here. Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone. You guys crushed it. Crushed it! The one thing I learned about that movie is that white people stole everything. You guys stole everything. Not like 97 percent, you guys… 100 percent of everything. You took the land. You took the oil. You took the premise of the movie. What, that was your premise? That’s hilarious, I don’t care, it's just that the room is really white. The room’s like, ‘Yeah, we did take it. And?’”
A very confusing joke about ‘Saltburn’ and Barry Keoghan.
“I watched Saltburn. You know what I loved about Saltburn? I learned that satanic families have feelings, too? Is Barry Keoghan here? Where’s Barry Keoghan seated? Where’s your penis seated? Down front? That was the real star of the movie, Barry Keoghan’s penis. If you haven’t seen Saltburn, you probably have no idea what I’m talking about. So watch it, then you’ll understand what I was talking about.”
To be clear, nothing about the family in Saltburn suggests that they are satanic.
A three-for-one joke(?) about prosthetic noses and penises.
“Watch Barbie, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘Something's missing.’ And then watch Maestro, and you’ll be like, ‘Oh, there it is. It's on Bradley Cooper’s face.’ What? That’s hilarious! I was watching Maestro [and] I was like, ‘That thing was dancing in Saltburn!’”
Fewer cameras on Taylor Swift.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”
You can watch Jo Koy’s full opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes… if you dare.