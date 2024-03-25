Scroll To Top
Jaime Lorente heats up the screen in Netflix's 'Iron Reign' with steamy man-on-man action

@bastian.kx; @jaimelorentelo; @joelbosqued/Instagram

Lorente es en fuego!

@andrewjstillman

We’ve been pretty thirsty for Jaime Lorente for a while, especially after his role as Nono on Netflix’s Élite. He’s also gotten us wet and wild as Denver on Netflix’s Money Heist (Las Casa Del Papel), as well as the titular role on Amazon Prime’s El Cid.

Despite the fact he’s played straight characters, Lorente has finally given us some hot man-on-man action with the release of Netflix’s new Spanish-language series Iron Reign (Mano De Hierro), which recently hit the streaming service on March 15.

Said action involves Lorente, who plays Nestor in the show, who just so happens to be married to the only daughter of the reigning mafia boss. This is made a tiny bit more complicated due to the fact that Nestor is cheating on his wife with his boyfriend, Alex (Joel Bosqued).

However, a group scene featuring gay adult film star Bastian Karim has caught some of the most attention, especially since it’s the only scene he appears in.

In a clip shared to his Instagram, Karim said, “What a great experience. Thank you #manodehierro @netflixes.”

Fans of Karim’s work are likely already familiar with his highly popular OnlyFans account, as well as some of his work through Falcon Studios and Men.com. He’s also currently up for four Grabby Awards, including Best Bottom and Star of the Year after previously winning Best Jock and Best Twink.

Although the clip Karim shared doesn’t fully divulge everything that happens, it’s worth the watch if you have access to the streaming platform.

Catch all eight episodes of Iron Reign on Netflix now. Scroll below for some photos of the stars, and check out the trailer for the show at the bottom:

TVNetflixGayEntertainment
bastian karimjaime lorentejoel bosquednetflixnetflix showonlyfanstviron reign
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

