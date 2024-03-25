Jaime Lorente heats up the screen in Netflix's 'Iron Reign' with steamy man-on-man action

We’ve been pretty thirsty for Jaime Lorente for a while, especially after his role as Nono on Netflix’s Élite. He’s also gotten us wet and wild as Denver on Netflix’s Money Heist (Las Casa Del Papel), as well as the titular role on Amazon Prime’s El Cid.

Despite the fact he’s played straight characters, Lorente has finally given us some hot man-on-man action with the release of Netflix’s new Spanish-language series Iron Reign (Mano De Hierro), which recently hit the streaming service on March 15.

Said action involves Lorente, who plays Nestor in the show, who just so happens to be married to the only daughter of the reigning mafia boss. This is made a tiny bit more complicated due to the fact that Nestor is cheating on his wife with his boyfriend, Alex (Joel Bosqued).

However, a group scene featuring gay adult film star Bastian Karim has caught some of the most attention, especially since it’s the only scene he appears in.