TV

Watch: Nikki & Ashley get smoochy under the mistletoe in ‘Reginald the Vampire’ clip (exclusive)

Ashley and Nikki kiss on Reginald the Vampire
Courtesy of SYFY

Sorry but these two are just the cutest!

rachiepants

Sure it’s summertime where you are, but think cool and cozy thoughts because it's Christmastime on Reginaldthe Vampire — and honestly we could use the break from the heat.

So let’s all don our gay apparel and get festive!

In this adorable sneak peek clip from tonight’s episode Nikki, Ashley, and Clare are getting into the holiday spirit with a Christmas tree, ginger dead men, and of course mistletoe. It all makes for a sweet moment of found family and a reminder that queer folks can survive anything, even the undead!

This season has seen Reginald Andres on a new, better path after it was turned upside down last season, by well, being turned into a vampire. He even has found his tribe — as unexpected a group as it may be — including a cool vampire, a former vampire chieftain, a vampire hunter, his coworker, and his ex. Ya know, as you do.

The second season is well underway and episode 7 of the hit show drops tonight. In the meantime check out the exclusive clip below.

TVEntertainmentGay KissVideo
exclusive clipreginald the vampiresneak peeksyfy
author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

