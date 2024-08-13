'The Real Housewives of New York City' season 15 super tease is here & were GAGGING

The Big Apple girlies are back and we are seated!

This season sees all of the cast of season 14 Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield return for another round of drama, glamor, and sisterhood in NYC. But they aren't alone! Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend of, are new additions to the friend group, and they are going to mix things up!

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Cast bios courtesy of Bravo.

Watch RHONY season 2 super tease below.

Sai De Silva Courtesy of Bravo As she finally takes her mom’s ashes out of the shopping bag and to their final resting place, Sai De Silva tests out the world of therapy and enters her realm of Zen. As life goes on, will she be able to keep her cool or when push comes to shove, will Sai fire back?

Jenna Lyons Courtesy of Bravo Jenna Lyons remains as busy as ever as she navigates her career and motherhood. As she settles into her blossoming new relationship and prepares for her son to go off to college, can she find balance in her personal life while maintaining her bustling social engagements and successful business ventures?

Ubah Hassan Courtesy of Bravo Happier than ever and madly in love with Mr. Connecticut, Ubah Hassan’s dreams of becoming a mother seem closer than ever. Though as her relationship continues to prosper, she struggles with the thought of giving up her independence.

Erin Lichy Courtesy of Bravo Erin Lichy moved her family out of “up-and-coming" Tribeca and back to the Upper West Side in hopes of creating a more convenient life for her family. These days, however, Erin finds herself needing her friends more than ever as she struggles with a loved one’s cancer diagnosis while also navigating unexpected issues with her husband, Abe.

Jessel Taank Courtesy of Bravo After two years with her twins, Jessel Taank has mastered the art of being a boy mom and is on a mission to bring a baby girl onto the scene. However, she's reminded it takes two to tango and she must convince a distracted Pavit to get on board with baby #3 in order to make her dreams a reality.

Brynn Whitfield Courtesy of Bravo Life for Brynn Whitfield is as sweet as can be since moving into her dream apartment with her energetic puppy, Sugar. Now that she’s perfected her new space and settled into life as a dog-mom, she’s ready to explore the next chapter: motherhood. But as rumors begin to swirl, she finds the life she’s worked so hard to create is questioned.

Racquel Chevremont Courtesy of Bravo Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Racquel Chevremont is an esteemed art curator with more than 20 years of experience. She’s also a seasoned model, gracing ad campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal, Nivea and International Elle magazine covers. As a proud Black queer woman, Racquel is dedicated to amplifying the voices of queer folks of diaspora, namely co-founding of The Josie Club, a Black Queer Femme and Woman supported and operated social impact group. Living out a fairytale with her two kids and partner, Racquel won’t let past rumors from the New York art scene get in the way of her happily ever after.