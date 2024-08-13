Scroll To Top
The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 super tease is here & were GAGGING

RHONY season 2 cast
Courtesy of Bravo

All the RHONY girlies are back and there are two new housewives on the block!

rachiepants

The Big Apple girlies are back and we are seated!

This season sees all of the cast of season 14 Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield return for another round of drama, glamor, and sisterhood in NYC. But they aren't alone! Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend of, are new additions to the friend group, and they are going to mix things up!

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Cast bios courtesy of Bravo.

Watch RHONY season 2 super tease below.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva

Courtesy of Bravo

As she finally takes her mom’s ashes out of the shopping bag and to their final resting place, Sai De Silva tests out the world of therapy and enters her realm of Zen. As life goes on, will she be able to keep her cool or when push comes to shove, will Sai fire back?

Jenna Lyons

\u200bJenna Lyon

Courtesy of Bravo

Jenna Lyons remains as busy as ever as she navigates her career and motherhood. As she settles into her blossoming new relationship and prepares for her son to go off to college, can she find balance in her personal life while maintaining her bustling social engagements and successful business ventures?

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan

Courtesy of Bravo

Happier than ever and madly in love with Mr. Connecticut, Ubah Hassan’s dreams of becoming a mother seem closer than ever. Though as her relationship continues to prosper, she struggles with the thought of giving up her independence.

Erin Lichy

\u200bErin Lichy

Courtesy of Bravo

Erin Lichy moved her family out of “up-and-coming" Tribeca and back to the Upper West Side in hopes of creating a more convenient life for her family. These days, however, Erin finds herself needing her friends more than ever as she struggles with a loved one’s cancer diagnosis while also navigating unexpected issues with her husband, Abe.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank

Courtesy of Bravo

After two years with her twins, Jessel Taank has mastered the art of being a boy mom and is on a mission to bring a baby girl onto the scene. However, she's reminded it takes two to tango and she must convince a distracted Pavit to get on board with baby #3 in order to make her dreams a reality.

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield

Courtesy of Bravo

Life for Brynn Whitfield is as sweet as can be since moving into her dream apartment with her energetic puppy, Sugar. Now that she’s perfected her new space and settled into life as a dog-mom, she’s ready to explore the next chapter: motherhood. But as rumors begin to swirl, she finds the life she’s worked so hard to create is questioned.

Racquel Chevremont

Racquel Chevremont

Courtesy of Bravo

Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Racquel Chevremont is an esteemed art curator with more than 20 years of experience. She’s also a seasoned model, gracing ad campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal, Nivea and International Elle magazine covers. As a proud Black queer woman, Racquel is dedicated to amplifying the voices of queer folks of diaspora, namely co-founding of The Josie Club, a Black Queer Femme and Woman supported and operated social impact group. Living out a fairytale with her two kids and partner, Racquel won’t let past rumors from the New York art scene get in the way of her happily ever after.

Rebecca Minkoff 

Rebecca Minkoff

Courtesy of Bravo

Known for her global accessible luxury fashion brand that was created in 2005, Rebecca Minkoff is a best-selling author and powerhouse entrepreneur who has paved the way for many and is the co-founder of the Female Founder Collective. Rebecca is dedicated to creating the modern cultural and business narrative of togetherness and a shared success. She continues to push boundaries, lead the fashion industry, and galvanize communities of women by promoting confidence, fearlessness and authenticity. She is a loving wife and devoted mother of four. Rebecca’s reputation precedes her, but will impressing this new group of friends prove more difficult than creating a $100 million brand?

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

