Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Jinkx Monsoon updates fans on her chosen name & now we're crying

Jinkx Monsoon updates fans on her chosen name & now we're crying

Jinkx Monsoon
Getty Images

The Doctor Who actress and two-time Drag Race winner shared a major update regarding her gender journey.

simbernardo

In this house, Monsoon season never ends.

Jinkx Monsoon, who starts her run as Audrey on Little Shop of Horrors on April 2 while gearing up to star in the new season of Doctor Who premiering May 10, has just shared a huge update in her gender journey — including her chosen name out of drag.

“Well, I released a perfume recently. Weird time to be releasing a perfume. [laughs] But I’m really, really happy with it and I hope it brings joy into people’s lives,” Jinkx told Cosmopolitan. “It’s called Hera, which is also the name I’ve chosen for myself in my personal identity.”

Jinkx shared this new interview and wrote in an X post: “Hera Hoffer is my chosen name. But make no mistake, I’ll always be billed as Jinkx Monsoon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jinkx also opened up about how she’s been navigating her trans experience out of drag. “I’m still kind of figuring it out. Because until very recently, my body has always been as delivered,” she explained. “When I’m onstage, I’m creating a character. And my mission statement as an artist is to teach everyone who loves theater that what’s between an actor’s legs shouldn’t matter in regard to how well they can play a role.”

Jinkx added that she’s identified as nonbinary for 10 years and has been identifying as trans feminine nonbinary for the last five years. “And within that self-identity, I put so many rules on myself,” she told the publication. “Sometime at the end of last year, I decided I was done. I lifted all those rules and took a step forward. I booked my FFS [facial feminization surgery], I reached out about HRT [hormone replacement therapy], and every day, I just feel like I’m taking strides toward the person I always saw myself becoming. I’ve been explaining to my friends that I think I made a decision a long time ago that I was going to transition at some point in my life. I just didn’t know when.”

Hera Hoffer is a FIERCE name, and we couldn’t be happier for this incredible artist — who we’ve loved for so many years — taking such a huge step in her personal life. Jinkx’s long journey with her identity, which many of us first learned about in her 2015 documentary Drag Becomes Him, seems to be coming full circle now… and it’s truly beautiful to see it!

You can purchase or learn more information about Jinkx Monsoon’s Hera Eau de Parfum, visit osmperfume.com. You can also get tickets for Jinkx’s Carnegie Hall debut concert takin place on Valentine’s Day 2025 on carnegiehall.org.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTVRuPaulsDragRaceTheaterDragQueensEntertainmentTrans
all stars 7chicagochosen namedoctor whohera hofferjinkx monsoonlittle shop of horrorsrupaul's drag race
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio