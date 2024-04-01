Jinkx Monsoon updates fans on her chosen name & now we're crying

In this house, Monsoon season never ends.

Jinkx Monsoon, who starts her run as Audrey on Little Shop of Horrors on April 2 while gearing up to star in the new season of Doctor Who premiering May 10, has just shared a huge update in her gender journey — including her chosen name out of drag.

“Well, I released a perfume recently. Weird time to be releasing a perfume. [laughs] But I’m really, really happy with it and I hope it brings joy into people’s lives,” Jinkx told Cosmopolitan. “It’s called Hera, which is also the name I’ve chosen for myself in my personal identity.”

Jinkx shared this new interview and wrote in an X post: “Hera Hoffer is my chosen name. But make no mistake, I’ll always be billed as Jinkx Monsoon.”