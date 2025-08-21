Watching JD Vance get called a 'couch-f*cker' by hecklers will have you smiling ear to ear

Vice President JD Vance is no stranger to being heckled in person. In fact, by the sheer number of times it’s happened, it seems clear that most of the world isn’t a fan. But yesterday, a group of protesters entered the heckler hall of fame when they called out the Republican politician’s alleged unnatural love of couches.

On Wednesday, Vance joined Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller to deliver Shake Shack burgers to the National Guard troops stationed around Washington, D.C. But instead of being warmly welcomed, the crowd booed them and hurled hilarious insults at Vance.

Videos of the event quickly went viral on social media, showing hecklers shouting "Oh look, it's couch-f*cker,” and “You gonna f*ck a couch, buddy?" Or the pièce de résistance, ”Go f*ck a couch.”

Rumors of JD Vance’s attraction to furniture have been running rampant since the presidential campaign, stemming from a faux-excerpt from his novel Hillbilly Elegy that claimed the vice president once had sexual relations with a couch. While the excerpt is fake, the bit stuck and has been haunting Vance ever since.

Vance has been heckled all across the U.S. (and in Greenland too), including in Nantucket in June where a protest of his attendance at the Republican National Convention Committee fundraiser featured a sign reading, “Go hump a couch.”