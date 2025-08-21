Skip to content
Adult star Rebecca More says she's 'sexed out' following two decades of studio work

The Slag Wars host is exclusively opening up on her private life.

Rebecca More hosting Slag Wars.play icon

Rebecca More hosting Slag Wars.

DaddyTV
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 21 2025 / 2:17 PM
Rebecca More had the time of her life destroying c*cks and honestly, who can blame her?

Following her retirement from studio work in 2023, the adult performer is now focusing on her own OnlyFans content and hosting sex-positive reality shows for OUTtv.

"I started in the industry when I was 25. It's so changed now, but I like seeing how things evolved," More tells PRIDE. "It's great to be staying up with the times! I'm all sexed out over the years. I need a little break on ice. One day, you go, 'I'm going to hang up the g-string.'"

More recently hosted the second season of Slag Wars alongside Matthew Camp and Fantasia Royale Gaga and she hopes more young stars can continue to thrive in their individual careers.

"Slag Wars is perfect to find new slags and cock destroyers! Take the baton. I'm tired! The talent that we have with the slags... they are incredible!"

C*ck Destroyers served as some of the first adult performers to also find notoriety as influencers, so More is grateful that many aspiring entertainers can dabble into erotic work and content creation in this modern era of social media.

"It's humanizing sex workers. There is more to us that meets the eye. Sex workers, whether you're pro or against... they are some of the most interesting people you'll meet."

Slag Wars is streaming now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Rebecca More, check out the video at the top of the page.

