Watch: Jon Stewart UNLEASHES on corporations over greedy Pride 'pinkwashing' & its so SATISFYING

Jon Stewart has never been afraid to callout homophobes. While the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month, Jon Stewart is taking this June to celebrate Wrathful Allie Month. The comedian spent time on Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show tearing into businesses that have been a bit too eager to disguise their participation in Corporate Greed Month as support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride Month is, of course, that time of year when corporations get together and financially exploit the decades-long struggle of gay people for acceptance and equality,” Stewart explained. “Remember when you were fired from that bank job after you were outed? Well, Burger King does—with a burger that has two bottom buns!”

Courtesy of Burger King/Instagram “Yeah, that’s not a funny make-em-up,” he says about this very real (and since removed) ad from Burger King Austria’s Instagram page. Stewart does not relent. “Scarred by conversion therapy? Skittles is releasing a colorless version of Skittles!” An ad displaying a greyscale version of the candy shows. The ad zooms in to highlight the justification for the gimmick, a line on the package underneath the logo that reads “Only one rainbow matters during Pride”. “And then there’s this ad showing a family overcoming a father’s deep conservative values,” Stewart continues. “And as you watch it, try and guess exactly what it is they’re selling.” He plays the ad which is bafflingly somehow how for Oreos. Stewart plays the 30 second version of the Oreo commercial, the one that would have been played on television. When trying to find it while writing this I found that the full version is an astounding 2 minutes and 57 seconds long. Playing the full nearly 3 minutes would have been a horrible choice for The Daily Show for obvious reasons, but wow! Finding out that Oreo essentially made what is a borderline short film for Pride really does drive home the point Jon Stewart is making.