10 reasons you should date a guy with a nipple ring

Nipple rings are everything
Shutterstock
Maybe you've dated a man with nipple rings, or maybe you've always wanted to. They're just as sexy as tattoos, if not more, and we all have our reasons for falling in love with men who have them. Here are 10 of our favorite ones.
1. You can live vicariously
Shutterstock
Some people can't handle the sensation that comes with getting your nipples pierced and all of the upkeep involved afterward. When you date a man with a nipple ring or two, you can live vicariously through him.
2. It feels exhilarating
Shutterstock
It's almost like dating a "bad boy" in high school or something. Guys with nipple rings are in a league of their own, and it always feels exhilarating to be with a guy who has them.
3. They suit him
Shutterstock
It's almost like an unwritten rule, but basically any man who has nipple piercings looks good with them. If you don't have nipple piercings, whatever the cause may be, the universe just knows they won't look as good on you and is gifting you a man with them instead
4. It's sexy
Shutterstock
A real panty-dropper.
5. It's artistic
Shutterstock
Have you ever seriously scrutinized a nipple? It’s weird looking. Putting a hunk of metal through a nip turns it into a glittering piece of art.
6. It shows he can tolerate pain
Shutterstock
Getting your nipple pierced is nothing like getting your earlobe or belly button done. It takes a guy with a crazy high pain threshold to stick a needle through his beloved nip.
7. It shows he prioritizes pleasures
Shutterstock
Nipple rings can stimulate more nerve-endings, making them more sensitive to the touch.
8. It's a little secret between you and him
Shutterstock
During the day he’s a mild-mannered financial advisor, but the moment he comes over to your place and pops off his shirt, he’s a wild man.
9. You can pull him by it
Shutterstock
Is he not moving quickly enough? Yank him by his nip. That’ll get him going.
10. They're fun to play with
Just adds another little something you can doing while being intimate.