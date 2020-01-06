Wait, Did The New Mutants Trailer Just Tease a Queer Romance?

It took long enough, but the second trailer for the X-Men thriller-horror spinoff has FINALLY arrived.

Nearly three years after the first teaser was initially released, superhero fans who have been patiently waiting for any update whatsoever about the upcoming thriller-horror The New Mutants finally got blessed with a new trailer earlier today!

And as if that wasn't exciting enough, apparently a same-sex romance was also briefly teased!!!

The second teaser for the X-Men spinoff film—which has a stacked cast that includes Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, The Witch and Split's Anya Taylor-Joy, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, The Originals actress Blu Hunt, and 13 Reasons Why's Henry Zaga—featured an embrace between characters Wolfsbane (Williams) and Mirage (Hunt); an embrace that seems to confirm rumors that the movie would be featuring some actual LGBTQ+ representation, reports Gay Times.

Let's hope we'll finally be able to see some meaningful queer rep in a mainstream superhero flick very soon!

Watch the newest (and queerest?) teaser for The New Mutants in the video below! The New Mutants is FINALLY set to hit theaters on April 3!