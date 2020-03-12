The New Mutants Director Confirms Film's Same-Sex Romance

For anyone hoping the trailer for The New Mutants really was teasing a same-sex romance between Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane/Rahne Sinclair and Blu Hunt’s Danielle Moonstar, your queerest prayers have been answered.

Director Josh Boone has confirmed that the “beautiful love story” between the two girls is the heart of the new and long-awaited X-Men movie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s sort of the spine and focus of some of the character-driven stuff in the film,” he said.

It’s obviously unknown at this point how exactly it will all play out on screen, as Williams herself noted that the relationship is “not something that is spoken about too much in the film.”

“It’s not really a story about these two characters understanding their sexuality,” she explained. “It’s not centered around that and they don’t really necessarily label it. No one else does either and no one really questions it.”

We’ve been down the queer-baiting road time and time again, with nothing more than a glance or a throwaway line to satisfy LGBTQ audiences without upsetting the people who are still prejudiced against subjecting their precious eyes to such horrible torments as same-sex love, but hopefully, that’s not what we’re dealing with here.

“Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics,” Williams said, “and so we just wanted to extend that in the film and put that within reality. If they really could understand each other on that level, then you’d probably end up falling in love with that person.”

While labels are often helpful in a world that still sometimes recoils at certain ones, we don’t need them every time — as long as the relationship is clear. And it sounds like the one between Rahne and Danielle is meant to be just that.

And we can’t wait to see it!