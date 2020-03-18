Birds of Prey Is Getting an Early Digital Release!

For those of us stuck in the house because of COVID-19 and need something fun & new to watch!!

Has social distancing and self-quarantining got you bored and stuck at home? Already blazed through hours and hours of content in your Netflix watch list and now have absolutely no new content to consume? Well, you're in luck! The DC Extended Universe's latest film (and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn passion project) Birds of Prey is headed to home media very, very soon to help keep us entertained through these tough times!

According to a report from Variety, Warner Bros. has decided to bump up the digital release of the fan-favorite DC film, which will now be available on platforms like Amazon and iTunes for $20 starting Tuesday, March 24.

"Woohoo! Birds of Prey will in fact be available for digital rental on March 24!" Cathy Yan, the film's director (and the first Asian-American woman to direct a box office superhero movie) said in a Tweet announcing the good news to Harley Quinn stans. "Thanks to all the fans and supporters out there. I’m just happy people will be able to enjoy new and fun movies right now."

Considering all the uncertain, anxiety-inducing, and downright scary stuff that is happening in the world right now, seeing Margot Robbie kick ass and order a breakfast sandwich as Harley muthafuckin' Quinn is exactly the kind of levity we need in our lives, and we'll definitely be setting an alarm to download Birds of Prey when it's out...

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be available for digital purchase on March 24!