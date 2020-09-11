Marvel Just Revealed This Iconic X-Men Character Is Bisexual

Shadowcat stans, rise! After decades of fan theories and subtext, Marvel Comics has finally confirmed that Kate "Kitty" Pryde is, in fact, bisexual!

According to a report from Comic Book Resources, in the latest issue of the Marauders comic series (issue #12), Kate is finally seen locking lips and sharing an intimate kiss with another woman!

Kate, who made her comic debut in Uncanny X-Men #129 back in 1980, has been romantically linked to male Marvel characters over the past 40 years (including Colossus, Pete Wisdom, Star-Lord, and even Spider-Man, ScreenRant reports). Her character is a definite fan-favorite in the long-running superhero franchise and has appeared as a main character in numerous comics, animated TV shows (like the 2000s classic X-Men: Evolution), and was even featured in the live-action flicks The Last Stand and Days of Future Past played by queer icon and The Umbrella Academy star Ellen Page!

Her relationship with her longtime friend Rachel Summers (a relationship that Kate's creator Chris Claremont himself called "true love") has had X-Men fans speculating for years about whether or not Kate is actually bisexual, but now, there's no more need for speculation!

Of course, queer X-Men stans everywhere were excited AF! (Though some rightfully pointed out that it would have been better if she got to kiss Rachel instead of a rando.)

More LGBTQ+ superheroes in the world, please!!