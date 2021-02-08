WayHaught Returns in Trailer for Final 6 Episodes of Wynonna Earp

More WayHaught content is coming our way soon, queer geeks, but not for long!

All good things have to come to an end sooner or later, and SYFY's beloved supernatural, Western action series Wynonna Earp is no exception! The trailer for the midseason premiere of the buzzed-about fourth season of the series — that brought us one of our all-time favorite queer ships WayHaught (Waverly Earp and Nicole Haught) — just dropped today, and it was just recently announced that these upcoming six episodes will be the show's last.

"I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," executive producer and showrunner Emily Andras said in a statement about the fan-favorite series coming to an end. "We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

The second half of the fourth and final season of Wynonna Earp premieres March 5 at 10pm on SYFY! And the series finale is set to air on Friday, April 9 at 10pm!