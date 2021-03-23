Gamer Valkyrae Apologizes For Saying 'I Wish I Was Gay' During Stream

The YouTuber received backlash for comments about how she "wishes" she was queer.

Video game streamer and YouTuber Rachel Hofstetter — better known by her online persona Valkyrae — is publicly apologizing after a comment she made about "wishing she was gay" received some backlash from viewers.

During a recent six-and-a-half-hour-long live stream that took place on her YouTube channel last Friday, the 29-year-old content creator (who is one of the platform's most viewed streamers) can be seen reacting to a video of a female fan who is reacting to recent pictures Hofstetter posted of herself on Twitter. (~ the 43:00 mark)

"Must look respectfully," the fan can be heard saying while looking at a picture of Hofstetter wearing an all-leather outfit.

"I love my girlfriends, I love them!" Hofstetter replies, referring to the fan. "They're so funny!"

She continued:

"I love girls! I am SHOCKED I'm straight. I am actually shocked I'm not even bi. I'm shocked! Why? I can't believe it. I can't believe it, with how much I love women. I actually can't believe it. I should be at least bisexual, but I'm not. That sucks for me."

After some people pointed out that her comments can seen as trivializing queerness, Hofstetter took to her Twitter account to issue an apology.

"As I was reading the VOD comments, some mentioned while they understand I didn't mean any harm, it comes off as invalidating LGBTQ+ struggles as being straight is a privilege," she wrote. "I understand & you're absolutely right. I'll do better! <3"

Many of her fans appreciated her candidness and holding herself accountable.