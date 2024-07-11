Heather Dubrow says 'RHOC' will gag the gays, opens up on newbie Katie & Shannon's DUI

If at first you don't succeed, try it her way.

Heather Dubrow is one of the most popular stars from The Real Housewives of Orange County and it's no surprise why.

She's wealthy, she's gorgeous, she has a beautiful LGBTQ+ family, and she has no time for her haters.

For season 18 of RHOC, the star is relieved that it won't be another gang-up as she had to dodge attacks from nearly all of her costars last year.

"I decided coming back into the new season that I would really take stock of who my real friends are and go in with an open mind," Dubrow tells PRIDE.

Although she's lucky to not have everyone coming for her this season, that didn't prevent newbie Katie Ginella from striking up a feud with Dubrow.

"I was really excited to get to know her. I was definitely blindsided by her animosity towards me. It's too bad that she came in that way, because it would have been nice to have gotten to know her and for her to have gotten to know me before making assumptions."

Outside of her drama with Ginella, Dubrow witnessed all of the challenges that Shannon Beador had to face following her DUI and dealing with Alexis Bellino returning to the show.

"I thought she was really brave. She had a really difficult year and then to come back this season with her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend... I mean, it's like the worst case scenario. It was hard for us, [but] it was harder for her. Was it a very difficult season for Shannon? Yes. Does every season seem to be difficult for Shannon? Yes."

Overall, the reality TV veteran knows Bravo fans will love the highly anticipated season as the ladies really bring their A-game.

"This season feels like the old days... from what people largely consider the glory days. It really feels like that. If we're going to bring someone new on, it's got to be someone who's authentically connected and fits in."

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres tonight on Bravo. To see the full interview with Heather Dubrow, check out the video below.

Heather Dubrow Commends Shannon Beador for Her 'RHOC' Return & Dishes on Her Feud With Katie Ginella youtu.be