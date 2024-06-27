Some of the best nights of your life are all thanks to Jake Resnicow.

The gay event producer has broken records around the world for his large LGBTQ+ festivals and parties that bring together every corner of the queer community.

This weekend, Resnicow is throwing the most epic events for New York City Pride that includes plenty of big names including John Summit, Trixie Mattel, and many more.

"We are back this year for three days! We're welcoming the one and only John Summit to make his gay debut, if we can say that. He understands the roots of house music. Even he said the gays know how to party and he's absolutely right," Resnicow tells PRIDE.

If you're a frequent traveler of Pride events around the country, then you've likely attended one of Resnicow's signature parties.

Besides his NYC Pride events like Dreamland, the star also produces circuit parties like Meat XXL for Market Days in Chicago and the Utopia Festival in Isla Mujeres.

"People are there to dance and I think that's one of the reasons why these DJs love playing and connecting with our community. It's not the bottle service crowd. It's people there to have a great time! It's special."

Resnicow's parties draw in hundreds of thousands of people from all around the world, which is unprecedented for an LGBTQ+ leader in event production.

"I'm humbled! I'm super honored to help push our scene forward. That's something I'm really passionate about. You see these big festivals are offering really top tier artists and I think that's part of what's going to keep these gay events alive and strong. They can throw on a wig, throw on some heels, be who they are and feel free. That's what it's all about."

Although he's in his own league, the star is being tasked with his biggest event next year... World Pride in Washington D.C.

"I am so beyond honored and excited that I'm going to be producing the official Pride festival in D.C. We're actually partnering with Insomniac and GLOW Festival and giving our community a World Pride music festival they deserve. Major stars and headliners to be announced, but mark those calendars. June of next year... we're going to D.C.!"

The star is certainly ready to rise to the occasion and encourages everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to plan attending World Pride next year, as it may be the last time it takes place in the USA for quite some time.

"It may very well be the last World Pride in our lifetime in North America. It's like the gay Olympics. Every four years, they pick a new city. This is truly going to be one of those historic once-in-a-lifetime weekends that you can't miss. I promise we are going to deliver an incredible weekend."

Check out all of Jake Resnicow's upcoming events on his official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video below.