We kiki with Monét X Change about slumber parties, snacks, party pranks & who is NOT invited

When Monét X Change invites you to a sleepover, you RSVP “Yes, mama!”

Good news: The fan fave and All Stars winner is hosting a new slumber party and we’re all invited. This week, her new series Monét’s Slumber Party premiered on Dropout and it’s truly the most camp and gay-gay-gay thing you’ve seen since Pee-wee closed down his playhouse. In fact, Pee-wee’s Playhouse served as a big inspiration for the new series. “After we did Dungeons and Drag Queens season one, I went to the powers that be at Dropout and I was like, ‘Hey, I want to do a show with you guys.’ They weren’t looking for a talk show like my old show [The X Change Rate]. So we brainstormed [and] came up with this idea of a slumber party infusing this idea of Pee-wee’s Playhouse meets The Graham Norton Show meets 1 Girl 5 Gays.”

Courtesy of Dropout The result is a wild, silly, genuinely funny variety show that sees Monét sitting down with her “slumber party guests” — including Joel Kim Booster, Adam Rippon, Rachel Bloom, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Jujubee, Alaska Thunderfuck, Bob the Drag Queen, and Meatball — to hang out, play games, and kiki about sex, dating, and relationships. Obviously, the thought of a sleepover with Ms. X Change is intriguing, so we had to ask her all our burning questions about what goes on at a Monét slumber party. Monét’s Slumber Party is streaming now on Monét’s Slumber Party is streaming now on Dropout

Courtesy of Dropout I was a slumber party girlie growing up, were you? I didn’t do a bunch of slumber parties when I was growing up because I knew I would get boners for all the boys in their sleep attire. So I was like, ‘Girl don’t out yourself like that.’ What is the best slumber party snack? You can’t go wrong with Oreos, but people are gonna make fun of me for this. I don’t like the regular Oreos. I like the birthday cake Oreos. Get into the birthday cake ones! It’s the chocolate cookies but inside they have the white cream with a little Funfetti and they tweak a little something in the recipe in the cream. It tastes like birthday cake frosting. I love the birthday cake Oreos and people are gonna be like ‘Oh my god Monét, I can’t believe you’ve been gatekeeping this!’ I know, because I hate when I go to Target for my snack and my snack is all gone because everyone else is getting it. Like right now I’m trying to get Nutter Butters and I cannot find Nutter Butters at any Target and I’ve gone to three! Someone let people know about the Nutter Butters and now they’re all gone. I just ruined birthday cake Oreos for myself!

Courtesy of Dropout Do you have a dream guest, living or on another plane, you would love to see at a Monét slumber party? Because he is always the dream guest and anything I do, [and] because I’m obsessed with that man, RuPaul Charles would be amazing. I got him onto my last talk show, so maybe RuPaul has in his contract that he only does a show that Monét X Change hosts. So I’m gonna keep my fingers and my elbows crossed for RuPaul. I would love to have the queen of my heart, SZA, because she’s always down to do silly things like this, I think. So that would be like a cool little thing to have her be a part of. Some dead folk? I know they were not queer, but they’re so queer adjacent and I think they’d be a fun person, so Prince. Imagine having Prince at a slumber party. It will be so weird but so cool. Did you ever do any slumber party pranks like doorbell ditching and TPing? Girl not in Brooklyn. If you were at a summer party, it was in somebody’s apartment with 12 floors! But I remember watching movies as a kid and thinking about people who lived not in New York State who could go and TP someone’s house. I was dying to egg someone’s house. But it’s kind of wack to egg someone’s apartment building.

Courtesy of Dropout If anything, your show is teaching us that you don’t have to be a kid to have a slumber party. There’s still time! I think we’re gonna have a slumber party. I’m gonna get all the gang together. We’re gonna go and TP Bob’s house, that’d be a nice thing to do. He’ll be so angry and it will make me so happy. The show captures that crazy up-all-night and full-of-sugar feeling you have when you’re a kid and you’re having a slumber party, acting crazy. Have any of your guests shown themselves as the ones you wouldn’t invite to the slumber party? Meatball. I would not invite Meatball. She’s that person you invite to one of your parties at home and your parents are like, ‘She’s not allowed back here again. You hear me? And you’re not allowed to hang out with her either after school and if I catch you, I’m gonna beat yo ass.’ That’s the kind of houseguest Meatball is. The one your parents are like, ‘Don’t you ever bring her back into this home again.’