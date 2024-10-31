Scroll To Top
Monét X Change wants you to hear all of her spiciest stories on her new talk show

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner loves to talk about everything naughty.

rickycornish

She's here to sweep up the competition girl.

Monét X Change is undeniable RuPaul's Drag Race royalty and she's kept her name in everyone's mouths by staying booked and busy with multiple podcasts, music gigs, stand-up shows, makeup lines, and so much more.

Since she loves to yap nonstop, the star has launched her own new talk show called Monét Talks where she's having kiki's with your favorite celebrities from every corner of entertainment.

"Just call me talk show Thanos! I just invited a bunch of friends, politicians, queens, celebs, ex-boyfriends to just have honest conversations about things," Change tells PRIDE.

It wouldn't be a typical Monét X Change show if sex wasn't discussed, but rest assured, the host is asking all of the naughty questions we love to hear.

"I love sex! Sex is fierce, but as I've gotten into my mid 30s, I think the sex has slowed down a little bit. I'm still having a lot of sex, but definitely not as much as my mid 20s. I love recanting and talking about some wild things that have happened to me because I have experienced a lot!"

Everyone knows the race truly begins after a queen competes on Drag Race and Monét is beyond grateful that her empire continues to grow.

"I'm just doing what is fun and what's honest to me and that's talking, comedy, and music. Those are the things that I feel that I love and make me shine, so that's what I'm going to do."

Monét Talks is streaming now on YouTube. To see the full interview with Monét X Change, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

