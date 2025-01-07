Meet TJ Dinch — the hot gay bartender flirting with his boss on 'Southern Hospitality'

We are here for this Southern tea.



Southern Hospitality is back for a scandalous third season on Bravo and naturally, there's no shortage of drama. This show follows a dynamic group of friends who work together at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina and let's just say... shenanigans are always in store.

OG cast member TJ Dinch always find himself in the middle of the mess every season, but this time around, he's got his sights set on a brand new sexy man joining the group — who just so happens to be his boss.

"Michols is our general manager and there's a lot of chemistry there. We hit it off immediately since he's been at Republic and it was a hard situation to be in. There is a bigger age gap and Michols has just come out. This is a whole new world to him... and he's my boss," Dinch tells PRIDE.

Fans will get to see this showmance play out through the current season, but Dinch is already dropping hints as to where these two stand today.

"I'm happy with the place we're at currently. I consider him one of my good friends. Michols is hot, but at work, Michols is really hot. I think it's amazing representation for the gay community, not only in Charleston, but for reality TV."

Southern Hospitality airs Thursday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with TJ Dinch, check out the video at the top of the page.