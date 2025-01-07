10 smoking hot lesbian muscle mommies you should be following for thirst traps

Footage still via Instagram @michelle_mcdaniel; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney; footage still via Instagram @momomuscle
When out lesbian Katy O’Brian starred as a bodybuilder in the erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, a new obsession was born: muscle mommies.
We’re used to gay muscle daddies posting thirst traps — and we love them for that — but now that we’ve discovered that there are lesbians out there who are posting pics and videos showing off their muscles, we can’t get enough!
From lesbian celebrities to queer fitness influencers, there are enough muscle mommies out there to fuel our fantasies for a long time. But where can you find these muscular lesbians? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
Katy O'Brian
Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O'Brian is the root and the epicenter of our growing obsession with muscle mommies!
Jackie Warner
Former reality TV star Jackie Warner is still pumping iron and making us wish she was still gracing out television screens.
Michelle McDaniel
Honestly, we could stare all day.
Lacey Stone
This blond bombshell has us considering buying a Peloton. Who are we?!
Rachel Robinson
Abs for days!
Quincey Blair
We love a sporty lesbian!
Taylar Stallings
Now we're just daydreaming about whether she could bench press us.
Natacha Brossard
We'll be this golfer's caddie any day!
Morgan Olson
Ok, Morgan Olson is the official queen of thirst traps!
Sophie Bozymski
Well, hello bicep!
Do you think if we left a trail of protein powder one of them would follow us home and wife us up? Honestly, we're willing to try anything at this point!