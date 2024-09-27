A Katy O'Brian 'Love Lies Bleeding' BTS video just dropped and we can't stop watching

Kylie Chi is doing the lord's work.

Chi is an actress, and also the "wife to sex on a skeleton" Katy O'Brian. O'Brian's had a big year, starring in The Mandolorian, Twisters, and Love Lies Bleeding. She's also set to star in an upcoming romcom, Maintenance Required, about which she has said, "In my most challenging role yet, I have to pretend to know what I’m doing with a car."

O'Brian's onscreen presence has taken sapphics by storm. The ladies love Katy O'Brian. But if you think you're already horny for her, think again, because no one is as down bad as Chi, as made evident by her constant thirst posting on social media.

This time, Chi has gifted us with behind the scenes footage of her wife "keeping her pump" from Love Lies Bleeding, where O'Brian played bisexual body builder Jackie. It's too sexy to put in to words, so here it is to experience for yourself.

