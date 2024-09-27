Scroll To Top
Lesbian

A Katy O'Brian Love Lies Bleeding BTS video just dropped and we can't stop watching

A Katy O'Brian 'Love Lies Bleeding' BTS video just dropped and we can't stop watching

Actress Katy O'Brian behind the scenes of the film 'Love Lies Bleeding'.
Courtesy of X (@TheKylieChi)

The footage of O'Brian "keeping her pump" behind the scenes will be playing on loop in my head for the foreseeable future.

@politebotanist

Kylie Chi is doing the lord's work.

Chi is an actress, and also the "wife to sex on a skeleton" Katy O'Brian. O'Brian's had a big year, starring in The Mandolorian, Twisters, and Love Lies Bleeding. She's also set to star in an upcoming romcom, Maintenance Required, about which she has said, "In my most challenging role yet, I have to pretend to know what I’m doing with a car."

O'Brian's onscreen presence has taken sapphics by storm. The ladies love Katy O'Brian. But if you think you're already horny for her, think again, because no one is as down bad as Chi, as made evident by her constant thirst posting on social media.

This time, Chi has gifted us with behind the scenes footage of her wife "keeping her pump" from Love Lies Bleeding, where O'Brian played bisexual body builder Jackie. It's too sexy to put in to words, so here it is to experience for yourself.

I can't wait for the future when video ring tones exist, and I can make these perfect 19 seconds appear every time someone calls.

We're so grateful for the public stanning Chi does of her wife and it's impact on the buff women appreciators community. May we all be so lucky to find a love like theirs.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

