When it comes to thirst traps, the gays usually have all the fun, but the lesbians on Reddit are giving us a feast for our eyes with countless muscle mommy photos that will have you sweating.
The subreddit r/FlexinLesbians is a dream come true if you’re into working out or just into gazing longingly at sapphics who love to show off their gym gains.
Lesbians from across the internet have done the lord’s work by posting photos of themselves flexing their impressive muscles. There are six packs, bulging biceps, and muscular backs that will have you thanking the gym god that these queer ladies exist.
The subreddit says it’s a “badass space for WLW who love lifting, flexing, and hyping each other up. We’re inclusive, trans-friendly, and allergic to negativity.” And the comments are full of women supporting women and others who are innocently drooling over every photo.
The dedication to working out is impressive, and so we’re just perusing the photos — respectfully, of course.
Keep scrolling to see the muscle mommies who will drive you wild!