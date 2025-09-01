Summer may be quickly coming to a close, but queer entertainment on TV and in theaters this month is staying hot!
September brings the return of some of our most anticipated shows, including English Teacher, Gen V, The Morning Show, and Brilliant Minds. We’re also getting brand-new titles like the steamy Plainclothes, the twisty Wayward, the moving Twinless, and the romantic The History of Sound to become obsessed with.
Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be watching all month long—and where you can watch it.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Wednesday (season 2, part 2) - September 3
Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Paper - September 4
The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.Where to watch: Peacock
The Great British Baking Show (collection 13) - September 5
Ready, set… bake! The Great British Baking Show is back with a brand new season — and a brand new batch of talented amateur bakers from across the UK. In the iconic white tent, they’ll take on the ultimate baking challenges — from showstopping celebration cakes to perfect pastries — all under the watchful eyes of legendary judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Threesome - September 5 (Limited)
One fateful night, the stars appear to align for Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), a kind and unassuming young man, as his irreverent long-time crush Olivia (Zoey Deutch) steers them into a threesome with alluring stranger Jenny (Ruby Cruz). The encounter sparks a relationship between Connor and Olivia, and their love grows quickly, all the way toward planning a life together. But their happy romance is soon demolished when Jenny reappears in their lives, thrusting all three into a difficult and messy journey towards true accountability and adulthood.
Where to watch: In theaters
Twinless - September 5 (Limited)
Two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance.Where to watch: In theaters
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - September 7
For more than four decades, the VMAs have been a pop culture juggernaut, celebrating the best music videos of the year with history-making performances, iconic tributes, culture-defining moments and the biggest surprises from the world’s biggest superstars.
Where to watch: MTV, CBS, Paramount+
Only Murders in the Building (season 5) - September 9
After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. The trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires and old-school mobsters.
Where to watch: Hulu
Helluva Boss (season 1 & 2) - September 10
Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated situationship with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Dreams - September 12
Johanne falls in love for the first time, with her teacher. To preserve her feelings, she documents her emotions and experiences in writing. When her mother and grandmother read what she has written, they are initially shocked by its intimate content but soon see that it has literary potential. As they debate whether to publish it, Johanne navigates the gap between her romantic fantasy and reality, and all three women confront their differing views on love, sexuality, and self-discovery.
Where to watch: On VOD
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - September 12
The cinematic return of the global phenomenon follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.
Where to watch: In theaters
The History of Sound - September 12
Two young men during World War I set out to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen.
Where to watch: In theaters
The Long Walk - September 12
Set against the annual competition known as “The Long Walk,” where 100 teen boys must maintain a walking speed above four miles per hour. If they receive three warnings in an hour, they are shot dead.Where to watch: In theaters
77th Emmy Awards - September 14
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77TH EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Where to watch: CBS
Celebrity Weakest Link - September 15
Jane Lynch returns to FOX on a mission to humble all of those willing to step in the ring of her of her brand new game show, Celebrity Weakest Link.
Where to watch: Fox
The Compatriots - September 16
Follows Javi (Rafael Silva), an undocumented immigrant facing deportation, who unexpectedly reunites with his estranged best friend Hunter (Denis Shepherd), a vivacious bachelor seeking deeper connections. Together, they embark on a heartfelt journey to prevent Javi's expulsion from the only country he has ever called home.
Where to watch: On VOD
Dancing with the Stars (season 34) - September 16
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough
Disney/Jai Lennard
“Dancing with the Stars” is the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ for its upcoming season, and will be available the next day on Hulu. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.
Where to watch: Disney+, ABC
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season 6) - September 16
Lisa Barlow is caught in the crossfire of gossip, Mary Cosby’s faith and friendships are tested, and Heather Gay’s rift with Whitney Rose deepens. Will the “sisters of Salt” be a Greek tragedy, or will they rise above their drama?
Where to watch: Bravo
Gen V (season 2) - September 17
From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, a thrilling new series set at America’s only college for superheroes. These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. When the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Morning Show (season 4) - September 17
Season 4 of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of Season 3. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Haunted Hotel - Sept 19
A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.
Where to watch: Netflix
Plainclothes - September 19 (Limited)
Follows a promising undercover officer (Blyth) who is assigned to lure and arrest gay men. He defies orders when he falls in love with a target.
Where to watch: In theaters
Brilliant Minds (season 2) - September 22
Zachary Quinto in 'Brilliant Minds'
Rafy/NBC
Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, season two continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?
Where to watch: NBC
The Amazing Race Season 38 - September 25
Host Phil Keoghan invites 13 former Big Brother players to compete on a journey around the world with their loved ones on the 38th season premiere of The Amazing Race.
Where to watch: CBS
English Teacher (season 2)
English Teacher season two
Steve Swisher/FX
In Season 2, Evan still refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High. This season, the gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, COVID, military recruitment, and student phone usage. Evan also struggles to keep his relationship with Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. Even though Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life.
Where to watch: FX
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season 4) - September 25
The fourth season of FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, enlists a new troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
Where to watch: Fox
Wayward - September 25
A small-town cop suspects that the local school for troubled teens — and its dangerously charismatic founder — may not be all it seems.
Where to Watch: Netflix