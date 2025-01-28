Love Languages are out and Erotic Personas are in, but what are they?

Love Languages are yesterday’s news, now it’s all about erotic personas!

Where Love Languages categorize the different ways people give and receive love, Erotic Personas are all about sexual compatibility, like a “love language,” but for eroticism — and doesn’t that sound more fun?!

Erotic Personas describe how well you and your partner match sexually and include things like “your sex drives and desired frequency of sex, turn-ons, and sexual preferences,” according to Arya, the intimacy coaching website that created a quiz to find out what your Erotic Persona is.

Arya conducted a large-scale study on couples’ sexual and emotional wellness that looked at the insights from over 100,000 respondents and found that 57% of respondents don’t feel confident discussing sex with their partner, and 24% experience trust issues or major resentments within their relationships.

Talking about your sexual interests and compatibility can be helpful for keeping the spark alive in your relationship, and discovering your Erotic Persona and discussing it with your partner can make that easier. Considering multiple studies show Americans are having less sex than at previous times in history and as many as 20.4 million people are in sexless marriages, finding out your Erotic Persona may just be the key to discovering what makes your partner tick in the bedroom or landing someone you’re sexually compatible with if you’re currently dating.

But what are the different “personas” and which ones are compatible?

Romantic Tianalima/Shutterstock Romantics crave intimacy and communication, and the emotional connection they have with a partner plays a big role in their sexual desire. “Sex is an expression of love and intimacy where the journey is just as important as the destination,” Arya says.

Adventurer Artie Medvedev/Shuttestock The Adventurer seeks out novelty and has a strong kinky side. They want their sex life to be all about new experiences, even taboo ones. Variety is the spice of life after all! The Adventurer is also the most likely to be turned on by different aspects of the other three Erotic Personas.

Connector Inside Creative House/Shutterstock Connectors want love and stimulation the most. Physical, mental, and environmental stimulation will make or break their ability to feel arousal because they are the “sensor” of the four Erotic Personas, the Arya website explains.

Director Iryna Kalamurza/Shutterstock The Director wants a life full of spontaneity and physicality. For someone who fits into this category, eroticism is pretty straightforward, and they tend to prioritize orgasms in their sex lives. Sex is also likely to be their favorite way to express their love for a partner.